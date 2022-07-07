A resident of the Amblebrook development in Straban Township asked supervisors for assistance with what she decried as building defects Tuesday evening
Amy Charland presented a long list of alleged plumbing and heating failures, construction defects and yard flooding, asking the Straban supervisors for assistance.
Charland said she moved into her Amblebrook home during the pandemic, seeking the ease of one floor living, but faces a massive crack in the home that she believes is due to trusses not being installed correctly.
“I didn’t have heat for five days” after moving in, she said.
Charland claims there was repeated flooding in her yard and she called upon Adams County Resource Conservationist Rusty Ryan to look into it.
“He had to step in and it helped” she said; requiring regrading the ground around her home.
These failures caused her to talk to her new neighbors, and after what she heard, she made a list.
Her presentation to the supervisors continued with a catalogue of her neighbor’s woes, including broken pipes, walls without insulation, heating and cooling failures, sidewalk buckling, improperly installed gas pipes and backed up plumbing, including drywall and screwdrivers found blocking sewer pipes.
“What is going on in the inspection of our homes?” she asked.
Supervisors tried to sort inspection matters from warranty issues, and called upon Clem Malot of Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, Straban’s inspection agency for new construction, to respond to Charland.
Malot said inspectors are on site during construction “for the benefit of the municipality, and we look at foundations, electrical, plumbing and walls” to ensure that they meet the Universal Construction Code.
“What we are aware of is that Amblebrook has tract home builders who build not three but 30 homes at a time. We are catching failures in 3.6% to 4% of our visits there,” he said.
Malot noted some of the complaints are matters of civil concern about issues that should be covered under warranties, “that we don’t have control over.”
“But when we find problems we take the steps of enforcement” of the code, he said.
“I’m not satisfied. I think some major things have gotten by you. Every single home has a problem,” Charland claimed.
Malot noted that its hard to know when one subcontractor comes along and removes other contractors’ work, such as insulation, after they have been on site.
“I have seen these (building) sites, and there is no coordination on these sites. It’s a wave that’s coming here,” Straban engineer William Hill charged.
Board Chair Tony Sanders noted the difference between code violations and warranties, asking Charland give her list to Malot. Sanders further requested Malot to “cross check all of that list against his inspection reports.”
“It sounds like promises have been made to fix these problems, since it isn’t right,” Supervisors Alan Kammerer claimed.
Solicitor Sam Wise recommended Charland contact the Attorney General’s office and the office of consumer protection if warranties have not been fulfilled.
In other business:
• During public comment, Jeff Stonesifer, who happens to reside in Mt, Pleasant Township, questioned what will happen to an historic Lincoln Highway marker in front of the area where Royal Farms is building a new store at Smith Road and US Route 30. The marker is addressed in the development documents and by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation permit, said Hill, noting it will be moved 115 feet to the west. Additional questions about the extent of the development revealed current tree and brush removal on the east side of Smith Road is due to road widening as part of the project. “And there’s a lot of parking” in this project, Hill said.
• Supervisors granted an extension until Aug. 6, for a final subdivision and development plan by MCD LLC, located at 1115 York Road, near Natural Springs Road.
• The supervisors approved allowing more than three vendors in a calendar year at the Trading Post, located at 2222 York Road, as long as traffic control conditions are met.
• Supervisors responded to the recommendation of the Recreational Advisory Board to authorize funds for planting of trees in the recreational area, 100 Smith Road, later this fall.
The board next meets Aug. 1.
