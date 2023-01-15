A Camp Hill woman lost her life in a crash on US Route 15 in Latimore Township Friday afternoon, according to information from Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow and Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Leanne Elliott, 32, was southbound at the wheel of an SUV in the vicinity of Bonners Hill Road at the time of the wreck, Dutrow said.
“She was rear-ended by a box truck,” said Dutrow.
Specific details pertaining to the crash were not yet available, he said, noting it was still under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
“The deceased was wearing a seat belt,” Dutrow said.
There were no passengers in the vehicle with Elliott, nor in the truck, he said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the wreck at 2:33 p.m. Friday, and were on scene until 9:50 p.m., according to ACDES.
Dispatched to the fatal wreck were York Springs Volunteer Fire Company #1, United Hook and Ladder Co. 33, Heidlersburg Area Volunteer Fire Company, Northern York County Fire Rescue and EMS, Community Life Team East Berlin and York Springs, Airmethods Gettysburg, Adams County-wide fire police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Adams County Coroner’s office, according to ACDES.
While emergency responders were at the Latimore Township fatal crash, “a black Nissan Sentra drove around barricades and nearly struck a fire police officer who was outside his vehicle directing traffic,” according to a release issued by Trooper Megan Frazer, PSP Troop H public information officer.
“Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle which failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” she said.
During the pursuit the Nissan rammed two marked state police vehicles, she said.
“The pursuit was terminated via a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) and the operator was successfully taken into custody without further incident,” according to Frazer’s release.
The pursuit ended in Cumberland Township, near mile marker 4.8, according to ACDES.
The driver of the Nissan, Edward Louis Willingham from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was airlifted to York Hospital, according to Frazer.
“No troopers were injured during this incident,” she said.
No charges had been filed against Willingham as of Sunday evening.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service Gettysburg station, Airmethods Gettysburg, Alpha Fire Company #1, Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, Fairfield Fire and EMS, Gettysburg Fire Department, Greenmount Community Fire Company, Vigilant Hose Company and Harney Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene about 3:53 p.m. and the call lasted until 7:21 p.m., according to ACDES.
