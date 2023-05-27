A Liberty Township home was a “total loss” after a blaze Friday morning, Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Sarah Ginn said.
Two dogs lost their lives in the fire in the 600 block of Harbaugh Valley Road, but other pets survived, Ginn said.
One of the home’s occupants was transported to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation, she said.
Occupants of the house were in the basement when they heard a smoke alarm upstairs, where they found a fire in a computer room, Ginn said. Four people were in the house, she said.
“Had the smoke detector not gone off, the outcome could have been much worse,” Ginn said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal investigating at the scene determined the fire’s cause was electrical, she said.
Authorities were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. to the residence in southwest Adams County near Blue Ridge Summit, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Arriving personnel saw smoke and fire “coming out of the front door and side window,” Ginn said.
The fire spread to the home’s kitchen, living room, and dining room, and the basement area received water damage, she said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under initial control within about 30 minutes, Ginn said.
About 50 firefighters and 20 vehicles were present from eight to 10 fire companies, she said. The companies came from Adams and Franklin counties in Pennsylvania and Washington, Carroll, and Frederick counties in Maryland, Ginn said.
Tanker trucks brought water drawn from a pond at the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club nearly two miles away, she said. The fire scene was near Gladhill Road.
To make sure the blaze was fully extinguished, firefighters had to open walls and remove part of the home’s metal roof, Ginn said.
The incident demonstrates the importance of having working smoke detectors and checking to make sure batteries are fresh, she said.
