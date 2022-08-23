Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) officials are eyeing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovation projects at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools.
The estimated cost of the rehab is $33.8 million, Josh Reynolds, director of facilities and safety coordinator, told school board members at a recent meeting.
The original project included work on the administration building, which brought Trane Comprehensive Solutions’ estimate to $38.2 million, Reynolds said.
However, the administration building was taken out of the proposal because it would push the price over the disctrict’s funding allocation by $4.3 million, Reynolds said.
The administration building could remain “as a sidebar” until after the “hard numbers” are in and it can be determined whether sufficient funding would remain, he said.
“I am going to tell you now that my vote is going to be ‘no,” said Michelle Smyers, the lone school board member to attend an hour-long meeting on the project Thursday.
Smyers asked Reynolds for the maintenance records for the HVAC systems.
Reynolds questioned the relevance of those records, noting the HVAC systems are either at or near the end “of their useful lives.”
“I want to see the maintenance records to make sure we have been maintaining them,” said Smyers.
Smyers also asked about the timeline of the project.
“By this time next year, it would be done,” Reynolds said. “It would be a summer job.”
The official start of the project would be in February 2023, including primarily investigative and electrical work. The prep work would be done outside of school hours before the students leave for the summer, Reynolds said.
“Once students leave, they will be able to hit the ground running,” Reynolds said, adding that they fit all the work into approximately two months.
The HVAC renovation projects were listed on the school board’s Aug. 15 meeting agenda as an information item.
These projects were included in the facilities improvement project five-year plan list and in the capital improvement program five-year plan booklet, according to the meeting agenda. If approved, the money for the projects will come from the bond construction fund, the agenda reads.
The finance and facilities meeting on Thursday was a chance for board members to learn more of the projects and ask questions, officials said.
Martha O’Bryant, a resident attending Thursday’s meeting, questioned the use of Trane in the project.
Reynolds said Trane serves as the district’s construction manager.
“We pay Trane for all the design work and physical work put into the building,” Reynolds added. “It minimizes our risk as a district.”
Reynolds said the district pays Trane, who then pays the subcontractors.
“I don’t feel a contractor should be making decisions on subcontractors,” Bryant said.
The HVAC projects are anticipated to go before the school board during its Sept. 6 meeting, officials said.
GASD is no stranger to HVAC projects. The high school is in the final stretch of its $17.9 million renovation project, primarily driven by a $16.5 million HVAC overhaul, Reynolds said. Final completion is estimated this fall.
The project also includes a sprinkler system nitrogen purge, new toilet partitions and repairs to the library steps.
The district has a temporary certificate of occupancy for the high school “with punch list items being actively worked on,” according to Reynolds.
Also, at the finance and facilities meeting, Reynolds mentioned replacing the athletic fields mower for the high school campus, which “has reached the end of its useful lifespan and can no longer be repaired.”
A 2022 ExMark Lazer Z Diesel with 144” deck mower, estimated at $62,150, will replace the 1998 Howard Price 1280 144” deck mower, Reynolds said.
The mower was included in the capital improvement program five-year plan, and the money will come from the capital projects’ fund, according to Reynolds.
