A Mt. Pleasant Township man died Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital following a crash in Adams County the previous night.
Travis Gladfelter, 38, was pronounced dead at York Hospital Saturday about 10:05 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Gladfelter was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of 1453 Fleshman Mill Road, about 10:27 p.m. Friday, July 15, according to Gay and Pennsylvania State Police.
The vehicle Gladfelter was driving north on Fleshman Mill Road failed to negotiate a curve in the road, “striking a large stone,” police said.
The vehicle was a tan Subaru Crosstrek, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Department.
Gladfelter was “entrapped in the vehicle and extricated by Irishtown Fire Department personnel,” according to state police.
EARP was contacted by McSherrystown Police Department Officer (Charles) Stuart about 10:25 p.m. Friday, requesting EARP respond to the wreck, according to a message from EARP.
“Officer (Joseph) David arrived on scene” and found the Subaru has struck a rock and “sustained heavy damage,” according to EARP.
“Officer Stuart had already extinguished the fire and the driver was entrapped inside the vehicle across the front seat,” according to EARP.
Gladfelter was “unrestrained,” according to Gay.
Gladfelter “was not conscious” and the initial first responders could not reach him “due to the extent of damage,” according to EARP.
EARP did contact Adams County dispatched to request state police since the scene was in Mt. Pleasant Township, not part of the McSherrystown or EARP coverage area.
Gladfelter was transported to York Hospital by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS), according to state police.
In addition to AREMS, Irishtown Fire Company, and McSherrystown Police Department, Eastern Adams Regional Police, and Pennsylvania State Police, United Hook and Ladder Company #33 was also dispatched to the crash site, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
The call was cleared at 2:08 a.m., according to ACDES.
