The Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee will hold a public hearing today in Gettysburg to discuss what it believes are “election issues and irregularities,” according to a news release. The hearing will feature former New York City Mayor and President Donald J. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Senate Majority Policy Committee Chair David Argall, R-Berks/Schuylkill; Senate Majority Leader-Elect Kim Ward, R-39; State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91; State Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-89; and State Rep Paul Schemel (R-90); will join Mastriano, according to the release.
