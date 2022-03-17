The Upper Adams School Board voted to delete dozens of videos of its meetings from YouTube.
A lawyer with expertise in the field advised the district there is no legal requirement to retain the videos, board President Tom Wilson said Wednesday.
Without dissent Tuesday, the board adopted a policy under which a video of a meeting is to be deleted as soon as the board approves written minutes, which will be the official record of the meeting.
The board acted on the recommendation of its Policy Committee. Its chair, Ron Ebbert, compared the videos to “notes” used in preparation of minutes, claiming retaining videos could cause work for district employees should they be the subject of a request from the public under the state Right-To-Know-Law (RTKL).
The Gettysburg Times Wednesday filed a request for copies of the videos under the RTKL.
“If there is a request for a record prior to destruction, it must be preserved and provided even if it is on a disposition schedule,” according to an advisory opinion issued Feb. 17, 2009 by the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records.
“Audio recordings and a board secretary’s notes are considered public record, and therefore, subject to the RTK,” according to the advisory opinion.
“Since a RTK request been filed by Mr. Harry Hartman (publisher) of the Gettysburg Times no video recordings will be destroyed; therefore, UASD is following the law,” Wilson wrote in an email to the newspaper.
“My inclination is to wait and see if this becomes an issue” with members of the public, Wilson said.
As of early Wednesday evening, 42 meeting videos were still posted on the district’s YouTube channel, Zoom USAD. The videos extend back to July 21, 2020, when the board began making Zoom recordings available in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘Ample time’
Retaining records “just because you can is not a good administrative practice in my mind,” Wilson said.
The videos lack captioning, which means a viewer might misunderstand a verbal statement, he said.
Someone might find “a conflict whether it exists or not and make an issue out of it,” he said.
Under the policy, the public has “ample time” to view videos, Wilson said.
“The public has 30 days from board meeting to board meeting to view video recordings on YouTube until they are superseded by meeting minutes and forever to review meeting minutes, if they choose,” Wilson wrote in an email to the Gettysburg Times. Minutes are retained permanently, he said.
“There are over 100 categories of records as delineated” in an appendix to the policy, and “few of those categories are retained permanently, meaning records are routinely destroyed in accordance with the law and no one has ever expressed any concerns,” he wrote.
‘Bad public policy’
“There’s no law that says an agency has to keep the recordings for any length of time, but they are public records for as long as they exist, and the school has to provide public access to them,” PA NewsMedia Association Media Law Counsel Melissa Bevan Melewsky wrote Wednesday in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
That “is exactly what UASD is saying and doing,” Wilson wrote.
But “destroying records that provide a full picture of a public meeting that can be easily created, stored and provided to the public is bad public policy,” Melewsky charged.
“Many agencies make these recordings because they help get residents and taxpayers interested and participating in local government, and that’s good public policy and a responsible use of public resources,” she wrote.
“If the school district is concerned about responding to requests for these records, they should post them on their website so that anyone interested can obtain a copy. That removes the work associated with RTKL requests, saving time and public resources, and it also saves time and resources for requesters,” Melewsky wrote.
“It is not unusual for agencies to post commonly-requested records on their website to save everyone time and to save public resources,” she wrote.
The district’s homepage at www.upperadams.org contains a link to the YouTube channel.
The district received its advice from attorney Mark Walz, Wilson said. He “dedicates his work to the use of technology in education and advising practical solutions that reduce liability while harnessing the benefits of new technology,” according to the website of the Pennsylvania firm of Sweet Stevens Katz Williams.
The board’s regular solicitor, Robert McQuaide, was present Tuesday but did not speak on the matter.
Board member Chris Fee was not present Tuesday.
The board is scheduled to conduct committee meetings at 6:30 p.m. April 5 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. April 19, both in the board room at Biglerville High School.
