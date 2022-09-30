Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) Business Manager Lori Duncan urged better communication among municipalities at the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting last week concerning development projects.
“We need some cooperation and information to work together,” Duncan said. “I see a one-way street here.”
Duncan said the district does not know what development projects “are happening” even though developments have implications for class size and aging school buildings.
Keeping a spreadsheet with emails and phone numbers, Duncan said she tries to maintain an open line of communication with municipal officials.
“Developments cause us to have more students,” Duncan said, noting the district welcomes students, but must provide adequate space for them.
The district is in the midst of a feasibility study, looking at possibilities like renovating a 50-year-old building or initiating a new construction, according to Duncan.
Duncan asked the municipal officials if anyone has attended school board meetings or reached out to local superintendents.
“We are growing immensely,” Duncan said. “We are almost at building capacity in our buildings.”
ACCOG President David Bolton said Brad Hunt, the former business manager at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD), had always served ACCOG well with keeping municipalities informed, even on legislative issues.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
Duncan said Hunt “was a great guy,” but he had more staff at GASD, so he could be involved “in other things.”
Duncan mentioned feeling “pressured” to show up to meetings and noted that community members should attend school board meetings.
Bolton, also borough manager for Abbottstown and North York, said people may be tuning into school board meetings virtually, but they do need to know what is happening at that level.
Duncan said she wants there to be better communication with municipal officials and hopes school and municipalities can come together to understand “there are other issues” and “decisions will affect us.”
Duncan did not name any specific development project.
Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Business Manager Justin Peart said local superintendents meet on a monthly basis and collaborate almost daily due to the current climate in public education.
Peart said there is “a lot of collaboration from leadership at public school districts,” which at the minimum occurs on a monthly basis.
Bolton said he understands school districts have other meetings where they collaborate with one another, but Hunt served as a representative for all districts to keep municipalities in the loop on issues they face at ACCOG meetings.
After Hunt left GASD, Bolton said ACCOG “never got that replacement.”
Peart said BSSD plans to have representation at future ACCOG meetings.
“The level of what we are dealing with ever since the pandemic happened has definitely magnified. It is not an excuse for not being here. We are definitely making the effort to have someone here for that,” Peart said.
