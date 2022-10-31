A local breast cancer survivor wants others to know there are resources for rehabilitation during recovery.
Along with other members Friday, Gettysburg resident Susan Scheungrab participated in a fundraiser for Barbells for Boobs at CrossFit Gettysburg that raised over $1,500, officials said.
Barbells for Boobs is a nonprofit that provides “support and education to incorporate physical activity as the foundation for breast cancer risk reduction, treatment, and survivorship,” according to the organization’s website.
As part of the fundraiser, Scheungrab participated in the workout known as “Grace,” which in part calls for lifting her arms above her head. This was a movement she once struggled with due to the surgeries she underwent, she said.
Clay France, owner and coach at Gettysburg CrossFit, said one of the “happy moments” at the event was seeing Scheungrab successfully complete the workout with the movement overhead.
Scheungrab was dedicated to the challenge of improving her mobility and pushed the envelope, according to France.
“That was a good moment for me today,” he said Friday.
The event had “a great turnout” Friday with all classes “booked full,” according to France.
“I thought I would be more emotional,” Scheungrab said of the event. “It was more of a celebration of how far I have come, and all these people who have supported me.”
After being diagnosed with breast cancer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Scheungrab, who was 45 at the time, saw nine different doctors and underwent a double mastectomy surgery that took more than eight hours.
Scheungrab said she struggled with mobility after having five surgeries within an 18-month period.
As a marathon runner and CrossFit Gettysburg member, Scheungrab said fitness has been a big part of her life, and she missed it while recovering from the surgeries.
Scheungrab met with France to see what exercises she could do from home to make it easier to get in the door again at the gym, located at 5 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
CrossFit Gettysburg tailored every workout to assist Scheungrab during her recovery, she said.
CrossFit Gettysburg works with athletes of all walks of life, shapes, abilities, injuries, and past injuries, France said.
“We scale our workouts to meet our athletes’ needs,” added France. “That is what makes CrossFit unique. It is totally customizable.”
Scheungrab said Barbells for Boobs is redefining the standard of care. She hopes this helps other learn there are resources out there to help with all phases and rehabilitation.
France said he plans for the fundraiser to become an annual event.
“It will be a recurring event,” France said.
“It hits closer to home when you have someone like Sue who is part of the family. You want to rally behind somebody like that.”
