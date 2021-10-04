VOLUNTEER — Jim Fox, left, talks to some of the people who attended the open house at the Gettysburg Fire Department on Saturday. The a 56-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Department was recently elected President of the Firefighters Association State of Pennsylvania.
VOLUNTEER — Jim Fox, left, talks to some of the people who attended the open house at the Gettysburg Fire Department on Saturday. The a 56-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Department was recently elected President of the Firefighters Association State of Pennsylvania.
James D. Fox, a 56-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Department was elected President of the Firefighters Association State of Pennsylvania at its annual conference in Limerick, Pa.
Fox was a certified county emergency manager, professional certified township emergency manager, and served as a disaster assistance employee in the planning section as a National Incident Management System Planning Section chief with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.