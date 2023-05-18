A New Oxford Middle School teacher is among 12 finalists for the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year award.
An educator for 18 years, Anthony Angelini, who teaches seventh-grade social studies, has been with Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) for 16 years.
“I think the goal of the program overall is to highlight what we do in our public schools,” Angelini said. “I think this is a powerful opportunity for our district to do that. A lot of it derives from our incredible students who inspire me to push the limits.”
The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year program honors kindergarten through 12th grade teachers “in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children,” according to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Angelini was surprised at the beginning of the process when his school district nominated him.
CVSD Superintendent Sharon Perry said the entire administration and school board were united in nominating Angelini.
“The amount of respect he has earned through his professional, passionate approach is remarkable,” Perry said.
Matt Muller, CVSD director of safety and communications, pointed out how Angelini’s “classroom preparation and subsequent performance in front of students is commendable.”
“He has built strong working relationships with all stakeholders in our school community, which solidify him as an outstanding choice,” Muller said.
Angelini aspired to become a teacher since he was a child.
“I always loved being in school and seeing all the incredible things teachers did to help kids,” said Angelini.
For Angelini, teaching seventh grade has been a pivotal point for many of his students who transition from the intermediate level to the middle school.
Angelini, along with other finalists, will be recognized in Harrisburg in the fall.
“Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in December and represents the Commonwealth at various national, regional, and local functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House,” the release reads.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.