A funeral service for a fallen firefighter from Fairfield will be held Tuesday at Mount Saint Mary's University.
Captain Joshua Laird, 46, who worked from Green Valley Fire Station, in Monrovia, Md., died Wednesday from injuries sustained while battling a two-alarm house fire after a lightning strike in Ijamsville, Maryland. While working inside the structure, Laird fell through the first floor into the basement. Laird was posthumously promoted to battalion chief Friday, according to a release from Frederick County, Md., Division of Fire/Rescue Services.
A funeral procession for Laird was held this past weekend. Thousands lined roadways to pay their respects as Laird's body was moved from Washington, D.C. to Taneytown, Md. on Saturday and Taneytown to Gettysburg on Sunday. Carlisle Street, Gettysburg was closed Sunday morning so a large American flag could fly between Gettysburg Fire Department and United Hook and Ladder ladder trucks.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the procession will travel from Fairfield to Mount St. Mary’s University’s PNC Sports Complex in Emmitsburg, Md, according to a news release from Frederick County Division of Fire/Rescue Services. Maps of the procession route can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/JLaird.
A public viewing is scheduled from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Mount Saint Mary’s University PNC Sports Complex, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the same location.
The event will be live-streamed at https://livestream.com/msmu/events/9801929.
