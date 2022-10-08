Several Adams County men were amongst the 11 people rounded up by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on animal cruelty charges at seven farms in the central and southeastern parts of the state, according to a PSP.

“Criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties,” according to PSP.

