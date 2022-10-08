Several Adams County men were amongst the 11 people rounded up by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on animal cruelty charges at seven farms in the central and southeastern parts of the state, according to a PSP.
“Criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties,” according to PSP.
The defendants were employed by Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys destined for food processing plants, police said.
The investigation began in August 2021 following a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). A PETA employee allegedly witnessed the actions of the turkey catchers.
“This was a lengthy, detailed investigation that involved reviewing a lot of evidence at multiple locations,” said Spada. “I’d like to thank the outside agencies for their involvement and Plainville Farms for their cooperation.”
A member of PETA worked on a Plainville Farms crew for about three weeks and videoed what alleges to show workers mistreating the birds, according to Associated Press (AP).
“Every night, at every farm the crews worked at, these men threw turkeys, viciously kicked and stomped on them, and killed them in the most rampant, top-to-bottom display of cruelty to farmed animals we’ve ever seen,” Dan Paden, a PETA vice president, claimed in a phone interview with AP.
The undercover PETA person, who was hired by a staffing agency, supposedly documented instances in which co-workers allegedly stomped and kicked turkeys, clubbed them with rods, and picked them up by the heads and violently shook them, according to a brief video “compilation” released by PETA. The video appeared to show dead turkeys and injured turkeys on the floor.
The PETA member allegedly did not take part in the abuse, claiming to gently herd the birds instead, and was supposedly berated for taking too long, according to Paden’s account to AP.
Plainville employs about 600 workers and slaughtered about 90 million live pounds of turkey last year, according to WATT PoultryUSA, a trade publication.
The 139 charges levied against the turkey wranglers include six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses.
New Oxford-based Plainville has “zero tolerance for anything like the alleged actions of these former employees,” said Matt Goodson, the privately held company’s chief executive officer, according to AP.
The company fired employees previously implicated in abuse, began using stationary and body cameras during the catching process, and took other measures to prevent a recurrence, he said.
“Plainville remains committed to the highest welfare standards for our animals and customers. We believe that it’s important for incidents like this to come to light in order to challenge our industry to do better,” he said in a statement Thursday.
The defendants are identified as Bryce P. Washington, 26, Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65, and Juan Turi Baeza, 37, all of McSherrystown; Jason K. Turner, 22, and Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40, both of Hanover; Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville; Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29, of New Oxford; Kevin L. Wagaman, 49, of Fayetteville; Mitchell E. Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Christopher S. McArdle, 37, of Gettysburg; and Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41, of York.
Numerous magisterial court dockets, which listed various alleged offense dates in July unless specifically noted, indicated:
• Washington was charged 24 counts of cruelty to animals, three misdemeanor and nine summary in Perry County, and 12 misdemeanor in Union County.
• Cantellano was charged with two misdemeanor cruelty to animals counts in Franklin County.
• Baeza was charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor and 10 summary counts in Fulton County, and seven misdemeanor counts in Union County.
• Turner was charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals, and and two summary counts, in Perry County.
• Perez-Paez was charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals causing significant bodily injury or death in Cumberland County; one felony county of aggravated cruelty to animals causing significant bodily injury or death, and one misdemeanor cruelty count in Franklin County; and two misdemeanor and one summary count of animal cruelty in Union County.
• Baeza was charged four misdemeanor and two summary cruelty counts in Union County; eight misdemeanor cruelty counts in Cumberland County; one misdemeanor count in Perry County; and one felony county of aggravated cruelty to animals causing significant injury or death, and eight misdemeanor and seven summary cruelty charges in Fulton County.
• Buckley faces one misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge in Chester County for an alleged offense date of Aug. 1; six misdemeanor cruelty counts in Chester County for an alleged offense date of Aug. 2; and three misdemeanor and two summary cruelty counts in Union County.
• McArdle is charged with three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Chester County, which allegedly occurred Aug. 2.
• Lebron-Cruz is charged with one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and on misdemeanor count of animal cruelty in Union County; one felony aggravated animal cruelty in Perry County; and one misdemeanor and three summary charges in Franklin County.
• Wagaman is charged with one misdemeanor cruelty count in Union County; one misdemeanor count in Perry County; and five misdemeanor and 21 summary counts of cruelty in Franklin County.
• Rosario faces five misdemeanor cruelty to animals counts in Chester County.
Another individual involved has not been identified, police said.
