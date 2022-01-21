Eric Chase, executive director/chief executive officer of the Children’s Aid Society talks about God’s Closet which is located inside the Children’s Aid Society building at 343 Lincoln Way West in New Oxford.
Eric Chase, executive director/chief executive officer of the Children’s Aid Society talks about God’s Closet which is located inside the Children’s Aid Society building at 343 Lincoln Way West in New Oxford.
The Children’s Aid Society (CAS) at the Nicarry Center in New Oxford cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the newly-renovated God’s Closet Thursday.
Created to address the needs of how quickly children grow out of clothes and the expensive of continuously replacing garments, God’s Closet at 343 Lincoln Way West offers free clothes to the community for children 12 and under.
