One person was dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at York Road (U.S. Route 30) and Granite Station Road, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix.
Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the scene in Straban Township east of Gettysburg.
The Adams County District Attorney’s office was among personnel dispatched to the scene, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
York Road was closed between Granite Station and Hoffman roads, according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Ammerman, public information officer. Traffic was to be detoured, according to Ammerman.
Officials remained on the scene for at least five hours, according to ACDES.
Other dispatched agencies included the Gettysburg and United Hook and Ladder fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
