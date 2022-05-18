More than 20 Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) community members erupted in applause each time after four residents spoke during the school board’s budget hearing Monday night.
All four speeches focused on the 2022-23 preliminary budget that includes a 1.9% tax increase.
The increase works out to $54.92 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $260,296, according to GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen.
The draft proposal showed $67.8 million in revenues and $70.3 million in expenditures. There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
Gettysburg residents Bob Stilwell, David Birdwell, Anne Pede, and Victor Lombardi spoke out during the public comment portion of the budget hearing Monday night.
School board member Michael Dickerson and board President Kenneth Hassinger shared statements in response at the end of the meeting.
Dickerson noted he has “thick skin” as an elected official and can take the criticism directed toward the board.
“But something I am going to use my position on this board to say is something that frustrated me this evening is when you have members of the public making public comment and accusing one of our employees of basically falsifying account balances after we were just audited, where every transaction is literally verified, it is unacceptable,” Dickerson said. “I won’t tolerate it. She is an employee of this district. I think people should be a little more respectful of what they say and do a little more research before they speak.”
Dickerson did not identify the employee.
Hassinger echoed Dickerson’s remarks.
“There is nothing fraudulent going on in this district,” Hassinger said.
During the budget hearing, Stilwell said he would not be opposed to property tax increases if the school administration “can clearly demonstrate that they have trimmed all unnecessary expenses, have accurately determined revenues, and there is not ample reserve funding to balance the budget.”
“After reviewing in-depth the school district’s five prior yearly budget submissions to Harrisburg and all of the prior year audits that are available, it is my opinion that this school district has been, and likely still is, awash with cash,” Stilwell said. “Thus, it is my opinion that there is no need to either cut proposed expenses nor raise property taxes at this time.”
Stilwell questioned the legalities of previously submitted budgets.
“One of the certifications that the superintendent makes is that the unassigned fund balance will be below the maximum allowable limit of 8% of expenses,” Stilwell said, noting the 2018-19 school year had a beginning unassigned fund balance of $8.6 million and Perrin certified it would have an ending balance of $4.9 million.
It was “low enough for him to request a tax increase, which he got,” said Stilwell. The GASD Board approved a 0.86 percent tax increase instead of the originally-proposed 1.2 percent increase for the 2018-19 school year, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Stilwell also quoted GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin’s doctoral dissertation in educational leadership from Penn State University.
In his dissertation, Perrin wrote, “Fund Balances can be used in conjunction with revenues to meet current and future liabilities, so understanding a district’s complete revenue and expenditure picture requires understanding how reserve Fund Balance monies are also utilized.”
“I hope this board, and he, will take his good advice and work together to get future budgets better balanced,” Stilwell said.
Birdwell said school board member Michelle Smyers “got it right” with her comments during the hearing.
Smyers questioned the budgeting process, noting she bases her personal budget on the revenue coming in from her paychecks.
The district knows what its revenue is coming in, according to Smyers. She asked why the district cannot build the budget on what they have.
In explanation, expenses are better known than revenue due to state funding, which is why they start with expenses, Wallen said.
Birdwell said people budget for their homes based on their revenue, and that is how it should be at the school district.
“There is absolutely no appetite in this community for an increase in property taxes,” Birdwell said.
Pede, a retired teacher from Virginia, said she was representing the Adams County Council of Republican Women. The business manager should be required to provide a monthly report of the budget by each line item, and it should be available on the district website, Pede said.
Now is not the time to increase taxes with families who are financially strapped, said Pede. She asked what is being cut at the district and questioned if anyone at the schools has been asked about areas of waste they see within the district.
“The teachers are the last to be asked any proposals like this. I think it is important to ask what do you need and what do you not need,” Pede said.
Lombardi, who is new to the Gettysburg area, said he was forewarned of the tax burden in the district, noting he had heard it is “almost a rubberstamp every year.”
The final budget adoption is scheduled for the June 6 board meeting.
