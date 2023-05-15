A tractor trailer parked along US Route 15 South was struck by a pickup truck about 5:27 p.m. Friday, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.
Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to Route 15 South mile marker 3.8 for a motor vehicle crash, where upon arrival they determined a tractor trailer had mechanical issues and had parked along the roadway out of the travel lanes, according to the release.
“While parked the tractor trailer was struck by a Dodge Dakota pick up truck. The Dodge then struck a guard rail,” the release reads.
The operator of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and declined emergency medical services, according to police.
There was significant damage to the Dodge, which was towed from the scene, Police said.
One lane of the highway was closed while attempts were made to repair the tractor trailer, according to the release.
“The tractor trailer was not able to be repaired.The cargo was off-loaded and the trailer was towed,” the release read.
While both travel lanes of US Route 15 South were closed for approximately one hour and 30 minutes, police were able police were finally able to get one lane open, according to the release. One lane was closed for approximately six hours, police said.
Fire police and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation provided traffic control, police said.
