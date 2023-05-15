A tractor trailer parked along US Route 15 South was struck by a pickup truck about 5:27 p.m. Friday, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police Sgt. Joshua Rosenberger.

Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to Route 15 South mile marker 3.8 for a motor vehicle crash, where upon arrival they determined a tractor trailer had mechanical issues and had parked along the roadway out of the travel lanes, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.