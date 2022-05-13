An SUV toppled after slamming into an unoccupied parked car, sliding it from one parking space to another, but the driver and a dog were able to walk away from the upside down vehicle Thursday afternoon in Gettysburg.
Firefighters extricated the driver from the wreckage, and she walked to a waiting ambulance with the assistance of emergency medical personnel, according to police officers on the scene
Emergency medical personnel checked the driver of the Nissan Rogue after the 1:07 p.m. crash on North Washington Street just south of Water Street, police said.
A dog that was in the SUV with the woman also boarded the ambulance, though the animal bore no obvious injuries, said police.
The southbound SUV struck a Kia Rio subcompact parked on the west side of Washington, causing significant rear driver-side damage.
Agencies dispatched to the scene in the midst of the Gettysburg College campus were borough police, Gettysburg firefighters, and Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services Live Incident Status webpage.
