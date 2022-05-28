An ordinance change is being sought to allow construction of a water tower along Herrs Ridge Road in Cumberland Township.
The Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) is asking the township to increase its 35-foot building height limit for “essential services” to 175 feet.
A hearing will be set to allow the public to comment on the proposal, township Supervisor Chair Steve Toddes said Tuesday during a regular board meeting.
The tower is needed to assure availability of water for “fire protection” and to provide adequate pressure in the “growth area” along Herrs Ridge, where several residential developments have been built or are under way, GMA Facilities Manager Mark Guise said.
A gravity-fed system is needed to replace a pumping system that is nearing its limits, Guise said. Some of the developments include fire-suppression sprinkler systems in townhouses, he said.
GMA hopes to build a tower about 160 feet tall on a vacant property on the west side of Herrs Ridge and south side of Red Oak Lane, Guise said.
By comparison, a tower recently completed near the Giant Food Store in Straban Township is 100 feet high, he said.
A study identified other sites with sufficiently high ground in the Herrs Ridge area, but they proved unusable because of height limits associated with the nearby Gettysburg Regional Airport, Guise said.
The Federal Aviation Administration “really narrows down the sites,” and “we’re down to one,” he said.
The proposed tower site is several hundred yards from the terminus of GMA’s water system, Guise said.
No one would be required to connect to GMA as a result of the project, he said.
GMA now provides water to about 1,000 Cumberland customers, Guise said.
The proposal would be reviewed by the township and county planning commissions prior to consideration by the supervisors, township attorney Sam Wiser said.
