A framed photograph of a young woman accompanied one of the witnesses who testified about a life cut short due to the opioid epidemic at the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee Hearing in Gettysburg Friday.
She no longer had a voice, but her father shared her message.
“She is forever 26,” said Mike Straley, whose daughter Leah’s legacy lives on through a foundation he and his wife, Robin, created to assist women in recovery in her memory.
Straley, the founder of Leah’s Legacy Foundation, was among four witnesses to present opening statements and answer questions posed by the subcommittee members at hearing held at the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor’s Center.
“We advocated to have the field hearing in Gettysburg,” U.S. Congressman John Joyce, MD (R-13), said, noting the location’s tragedy in history and the turning point in the Battle of Gettysburg.
Joyce recognized and remembered that over 7,000 Americans lost their lives during the battle, but he paralleled it with the battle with addiction that claims more than 100,000 American lives annually.
The hearing was entitled, “Addressing the Opioid Crisis: Examining the SUPPORT Act Five Years Later.”
The subcommittee is part of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, which is “the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives,” according to the committee website.
With the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act signed into law in 2018 and set to expire this year, subcommittee members sought input from those on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, including witnesses in the medical field, law enforcement, and opioid response.
Described as “a comprehensive measure aimed at combating addiction and helping treatment for those facing this disease,” Joyce said he wanted to hear recommendations on how the SUPPORT Act can be enhanced.
“Despite these efforts, and exacerbated by the response to COVID-19, we are still seeing an increase in deaths, and we must examine what more can be done,” Joyce said.
Other witnesses who testified at the nearly two-hour long field hearing were William Ceravola, Reading Township Police Department officer-in-charge; Mitchell Crawford, medical director of specialized treatment and recovery and director of addiction services at WellSpan Health; and Emily Keller, special secretary of opioid response, the Opioid Operational Command Center in the Office of the Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
Joyce asked the witnesses how the SUPPORT Act could be altered or improved during the hearing.
Keller suggested extending care and support to everyone impacted by the person with the substance use disorder. She also urged investing in adolescent care.
“We are seeing an increase in young people with a substance use disorder,” Keller said, pointing to a rise in younger people using fentanyl.
Keller noted the importance of investing in adolescent resources, so they have access to treatment and mental health providers.
“There is a severe lack of that right now,” she said.
Straley recommended more funding for treatment centers and sober living homes.
“In Franklin County, we have one sober living facility for women and one facility for men, and they’re constantly at full capacity,” Straley said. “We need more treatment centers and sober living facilities to support those that are coming out and want to live a better life.”
From the medical perspective, Crawford suggested expanding to all other substance use disorders, noting the loss of three times as many people per year to alcohol and five times as many people to tobacco.
“So, there’s a tremendous opportunity for us to do more,” Crawford said.
All the witnesses have experienced or seen loss firsthand to the deadly epidemic.
Along with Straley losing his daughter, Crawford’s sister passed away from an overdose in 2015 and Keller lost her close friend, Ashley.
Ashley struggled with a substance use disorder “for many years as she failed to access the care that she needed,” Keller said.
“After she lost her battle with her disease, I dedicated my life’s work to doing everything that I could to promote access to care for others like her. I made a promise to her that I would be loud for her, and that is exactly what I intend to do,” Keller said.
Ceravola began his career as a crime scene investigator in Louisiana in 1995. As part of his job, he collected evidence at death scenes and attended autopsies at a morgue.
“None of these cases ever seemed to really affect me until one day I showed up and there was a pregnant female there,” Ceravola said. “I learned that day they also examine the fetus. I’ll never forget that little boy that never had a chance at life.”
Ceravola said the mother who overdosed was a nurse and worked in a hospital.
At one point during the hearing, U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte, R-CA-23, said he wished people would stop using the word “overdose.” Obernolte said it’s not an overdose, it’s a poisoning.
The field hearing was led by Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie, R-KY, and Joyce.
Joyce said the subcommittee will take the recommendations from the hearing and make improvements before bringing them to the entire committee for approval and then the full House.
In other efforts, Joyce said the House passed the HALT Fentanyl Act, “which will permanently schedule fentanyl analogues that have been flooding our communities with a deadly substance leaving death and tragedy in their wake.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration seized nearly 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, “more than enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States. And that is just what was seized,” Joyce said.
Joyce said he is hopeful the bill will pass in the Senate and be signed into law.
