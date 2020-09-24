The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down police activity this spring but the officers’ workload is back to normal, Sgt. Tim Biggins of the Cumberland Township Police Department told supervisors on Tuesday.
The department responded to 329 complaints in August, according to a report presented by Chief Don Boehs. Medical emergencies, follow-up investigations, psychiatric/suicide calls and suspicious activity were among the top incidents, Boehs said. Officers also spent 10-14 hours investigating a fatal car accident that occurred Aug. 25 on U.S. Route 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.