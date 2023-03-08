New Oxford High School students will take audience members back to the 1920s with hit jazz songs and dance numbers when they stage “Chicago” this weekend.
Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. in the Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) auditorium, according to director Marcia Knorr.
The audience “can look forward to lots of dancing, a rousing good time, songs they know, and kids with amazing talent,” Knorr said of the 47 cast and 10 technical crew members.
Senior Sydney Christner, who plays the sassy and bold Roxie, said those in attendance will be moving in their seats from the catchy songs.
“I think the show does a great job intertwining jazz with musical theater,” Christner said.
Playing Roxie has brought Christner out of her shell, she said, noting the character “likes to be the center of attention.”
In comparison, senior Scott Myers portrays the shy and timid and “easily manipulated” Amos in the show, he said.
Myers pointed out that while everyone has their separate roles, he learned the importance of working together.
“It’s important to understand one another’s roles and how they intertwine to achieve the best results,” Myers said.
Seniors Cole Smith and Aurora Contreras said they appreciated the serious tone of “Chicago” in comparison to more playful shows the high school has done in the past.
“This is about murder and trying to lie about it,” said Smith, who plays Billy Flynn. “It changes the perspective everyone has with how they act.”
Contreras, who portrays Velma Kelly, said the show “is very different” from past shows that had “loveable characters who made tiny mistakes.”
“I think they can really look forward to a dynamic storyline that really contrasts with everything on set,” Contreras said.
Set in the 1920s, the story revolves around two murderesses Velma and Roxie who learned how publicity can win them acquittal, according to Knorr.
“The show is a commentary on even bad publicity can be a good thing,” Knorr said.
Knorr said she has always wanted to do “Chicago,” but there was not a school appropriate version of it released. Now that it was rewritten to be appropriate, Knorr said she knew she had “the right talent for these characters.”
“For this show, we needed to have excellent dancers, and we do,” Knorr said. “It was exactly what we needed. It was the perfect fit.”
Tickets will be for sale at the door, $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and children under 5 years old are admitted free, said Knorr. Reserved seats are $10 and can be ordered in advance by contacting boxoffice@cvcolonials.org. The show runs about two hours including intermission.
“When I announced the show to the kids, they literally screamed and jumped up and down,” Knorr said. “This is a show they always wanted to do, but it wasn’t available. It has been a lot of fun.”
