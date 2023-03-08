Chicago at NOHS this weekend
New Oxford High School students will present “Chicago” on the high school auditorium stage Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

New Oxford High School students will take audience members back to the 1920s with hit jazz songs and dance numbers when they stage “Chicago” this weekend.

Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. in the Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) auditorium, according to director Marcia Knorr.

