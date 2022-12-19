The recent Fairfield Area School District (FASD) audit indicates the fund balance has increased by $386,000 indicating more assets than the previous year, according to Tim Stanton, FASD business manager. The annual audit, which evaluates the accuracy of the financial data as well as compliance with general accounting practices, was presented at the recent board meeting.

Data from the audit will be considered as a preliminary budget is developed in January, looking at such trends as historical revenues and expenses as well as the current fund budget.

