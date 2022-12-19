The recent Fairfield Area School District (FASD) audit indicates the fund balance has increased by $386,000 indicating more assets than the previous year, according to Tim Stanton, FASD business manager. The annual audit, which evaluates the accuracy of the financial data as well as compliance with general accounting practices, was presented at the recent board meeting.
Data from the audit will be considered as a preliminary budget is developed in January, looking at such trends as historical revenues and expenses as well as the current fund budget.
“The district’s general fund balance is $8.1 million,” Stanton said.
About $6 million of that is set aside for future projects with $2 million available for general operations, he said, noting the final budget will not be approved until June 2023.
Stanton joined the district in April for a four-year term, the third change in the position in two years.
“The four-year term will bring stability to the position,” said Stanton, previous director of finance at Lincoln Intermediate Unit in New Oxford.
In other business, Jennifer Holtz was re-elected as president, and Jack Heller as vice president of the school board for another year. Holtz has served on the board since 2018 and Heller since 2020.
“FASD is committed to staying current with the shifting needs of our district, striving to be flexible and relevant,” Holtz said. “While the school board underwent significant change in the last year, we navigated and worked together to deliberate and vote for positive transformation.”
The board voted to change the structure of future meetings with one meeting dedicated as a work session and one as a regular board meeting. The work session will not be used to vote for agenda items. All voting will take place during the second meeting of the month. Both sessions are still open for public comment.
In addition, the FASD high school music department received a $500 donation from Am Vets recently after the Stars of the Knight Chamber Singers performed recently at Fairfield Am Vets Post 172 as part of its Pearl Harbor Day ceremony.
“I appreciate the Am Vets and their continued support of our music program,” choral teacher Patsy Mills, said.
Before the adjournment, Holtz announced the Fairfield Youth Rec Basketball League had awarded the Fairfield boys and girls high school basketball teams each $1,000 in appreciation for their help during the 2022 summer basketball camp. Student-athletes and coaches volunteered to run the camp.
