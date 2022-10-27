Merryman lauded
Above, while being honored for 30 years of service to Cumberland Township during the supervisors’ regulary-scheduled monthly meeting, retiring township Secretary Carol Merryman, left, receives an ornamental lantern presented by Supervisor Shaun Phiel. Merryman’s work and dedication were lauded (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

For 30 years, retiring Cumberland Township Secretary Carol Merryman has been “a steady hand” and the “go-to” person for residents and officials alike, township Supervisor Shaun Phiel said Tuesday.

Merryman’s “dedication and commitment” have been “unmatched by any employee or board member,” Phiel said.

 

