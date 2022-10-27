For 30 years, retiring Cumberland Township Secretary Carol Merryman has been “a steady hand” and the “go-to” person for residents and officials alike, township Supervisor Shaun Phiel said Tuesday.
Merryman’s “dedication and commitment” have been “unmatched by any employee or board member,” Phiel said.
She began before the township hired its first manager and has worked with all three since, he said.
Merryman was in office as the board of supervisors grew from three to five members and has adapted to ever-changing state and federal mandates, Phiel said. He presented Merryman with an ornamental lantern on behalf of the township.
Former Supervisor Barbara Underwood spoke from the audience to praise Merryman’s patience and ability. She wondered how long the township secretary’s workspace will continue to be called “Carol’s office.”
Merryman has been a “consistent anchor and source of knowledge,” said Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel, a former Cumberland supervisor. He presented a certificate of appreciation on behalf of all three county commissioners.
“It has been an honor, a privilege, and a pleasure to work with you,” Township Manager Ben Thomas said.
“I did enjoy it,” said Merryman, adding that she was trying not to cry.
