Adams County commissioners hired another lawyer Wednesday to represent an Adams County Children and Youth (CYS) Services assistant administrator who received a subpoena to testify as a witness before a grand jury.
York defense attorney Suzanne L. Smith of Fresh Start Law PLLC, was hired “to provide individual legal counsel to” Sherri DePasqua, CYS assistant administrator, for representation during grand jury proceedings.
Smith will take over for DePasqua’s former counsel Kristin Rice, who was hired in May along with defense attorneys Susan Pickford, Paul Royer, Roberto Ugarte, and Thomas Gregory, at a rate of $175 per hour. Smith was hired at the same rate.
Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd could not comment on the legal fee agreement approved Wednesday due to the grand jury proceedings being sealed.
In May, Mudd said the defense counsel expenses will not be covered by insurance and will come from the general fund.
The purpose of the defense counsel agreements entailed providing “individual counsel” to CYS staff called “to testify during grand jury proceedings” about “an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws,” Mudd previously said.
“They are experienced, competent, and enthusiastic to represent the county’s employees in the grand jury matter,” Mudd previously said of the attorneys selected.
Ugarte of Mooney Law said in May he was interested in the case because he has not experienced a grand jury in the past.
Grand jury proceedings “are used in more serious cases like murder, drug trafficking, and organized crime,” Ugarte said.
A grand jury includes “a panel of citizens summoned by the court to determine whether there’s enough evidence to justify charges being filed in a case,” said Ugarte. Differing from a jury trial, Ugarte said the grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence.
The grand jury would decide whether criminal charges should be filed against individuals or an entity such as CYS, Ugarte said.
Six CYS employees were served subpoenas on April 11 to appear before an investigative grand jury in Harrisburg at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, according to Mudd. Last month, the testimony was put on hold pending the county’s motions filed under seal and awaited a response from the commonwealth, according to officials.
No one was called to testify at the time until the judge ruled on the motion and could have resulted in CYS staff members not having to provide testimony, Mudd previously said.
It is unclear whether the case has moved forward.
The county needed to hire five attorneys since each witness before a grand jury must be sequestered, said Mudd.
On April 11, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) served a warrant at the county’s CYS office around 10:45 a.m. at the human services building in Cumberland Township “for documents in the possession of the agency, including digital data files,” Mudd said.
Details on the search warrant or the documents being sought were not disclosed.
“The affidavits of probable cause underlying the investigation have been sealed pending further court order, so we do not have access to, or knowledge of, the underlying allegations prompting this investigation,” Mudd said previously, noting that PSP and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett “are in possession of those facts.”
No county employees “have been named as criminal defendants in this investigation,” according to Mudd.
