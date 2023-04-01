Local McDonald’s franchise owner Emmett Patterson has heard the common misconception of not wanting to “flip burgers all your life” in the fast-food industry.
But it worked out well for him, said Patterson, who is set to retire.
“It’s not a dead-end job,” Patterson said. “I am living proof.”
At 16 years old, Patterson was a crew member at a McDonald’s restaurant in Binghamton, N.Y.
Now, the 75-year-old is retiring as the owner of nine locations, three in Hanover, two in Gettysburg, and one each in New Oxford, Littlestown, East Manchester, and Shrewsbury.
Patterson sold all nine locations to the Iraci family, an operator out of New York City, for an undisclosed amount with the sale effective April 17, he said.
In his 32 years as the restaurants’ owner, Patterson said he appreciates what the area has done for him.
“I am thankful people have let me come in here and be part of the community,” Patterson said. “The more I got involved, the more the community gave back to me.”
Starting at McDonald’s as a crew member in 1964, Patterson finished higher education and was approached about corporate management in the company in 1969. He went through the training and worked his way up the corporate ladder, he said.
He began working for Hamburger University, the training center for McDonald’s Corporation, in 1981, and went on to become staff director of the university, in 1983.
While Patterson enjoyed the work, he turned down job offers and left the McDonald’s Corporation to raise his family. He became the owner of the area locations on July 1, 1991, he said.
“I have a great relationship with all of my kids. I never missed a school function or sporting event. I say that with a lot of pride,” Patterson said.
From working there to eating the food, Patterson has learned of many misconceptions about the fast-food industry.
With his mother employed as a schoolteacher and his father working as a truck driver, Patterson came from “a heavy blue-collar, union family.”
“I was a crew kid, and here I am retiring with nine restaurants. Any job is what you put into it,” Patterson said, adding that eight of his store managers started as crew members.
Most of his employees make between $14 and $17 an hour, receiving pay raises twice a year, he said. There is plenty of room for growth in different roles and many movements people can make at the locations, he said.
Another misconception is that McDonald’s fast food is not a healthy option.
“If anyone should be fat, it should be me,” Patterson said. “I eat at McDonald’s 10 to 15 times a week, but I exercise and workout and I eat different foods every day. I don’t gorge myself.”
The food there can fit into a healthy lifestyle, he said.
His favorite meal to order at McDonald’s is a Quarter Pounder with cheese, no pickle, fries, and a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, said Patterson.
In his retirement, Patterson said he will most miss the people with home he worked. Some of the managers started at his stores at 14 years old and have been there for 25 to 30 years.
“I’m struggling leaving the people. I’m not going to be here to protect them,” he said.
Through his restaurants, Patterson also has been there for the community during hard times.
The New Oxford location held a fundraiser for the five New Oxford High School students who were killed in a crash in 2011, raising “a large dollar amount,” due to the outpouring of community support.
“I learned we could use the brand for good,” said Patterson.
Patterson was part of the original group that formed the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), he said. When Main Street Gettysburg took the initiative of pushing forward the multi-phase streetscape improvement project along Steinwehr Avenue, Patterson wanted to be part of the process.
When doing a major rebuild of his Steinwehr Avenue location in 2012, Patterson said it was “a strong statement to the community.”
In 2018 and 2019, he did remodels at other locations, right before the pandemic hit.
“The pandemic was the toughest,” he said. “That was the biggest challenge I ever faced in my life.”
The inside dining options for the restaurants were closed, but the drive-throughs remained open, he said.
“We salvaged as many jobs as we could. We did not lay off a single person. We created jobs, so people could stay and work. We didn’t reduce anyone’s hours,” he said.
The businesses are still working to overcome the impacts of pandemic, he said. Prior to COVID, each location had an average crew of 75 to 80 people. During the pandemic, he said it dropped to 40 people at each restaurant, and they are still recovering.
“We survived it and came out stronger,” he said. “You count your blessings.”
For the future of the businesses, Patterson said he hopes they stay “relevant with its consumer.”
“I hope it continues to improve making sure we take care of our people, both the consumer and our employees,” said Patterson.
Looking at McDonald’s as a whole, Patterson said he hopes “the corporation appreciates the sacrifices and contributions of its owners and operators.”
In his retirement, Patterson plans to travel, work on his golf game, go fishing, and stay involved on volunteer boards.
Most importantly, he looks forward to spending time with family, he said.
“I’m looking forward to being with my family without worrying about work. I’m always semi-absent, getting phone calls at all hours of the day,” he said.
