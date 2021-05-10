The former Bermudian Springs Middle School, 7335 Carlisle Pike, York Springs, is the site of the Northern Adams Childcare and Community Health Project, an adaptive reuse project calling for the creation of both a childcare and mental/behavioral health facility. The project is a partnership of the Adams County Industrial Development Authority and Bermudian Springs School District.
The Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) is partnering with the Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) on a community and economic development project—being called the Northern Adams Childcare and Community Health Project—that aims to repurpose the district’s former middle school.
The project was sparked by Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, BSSD Superintendent, who engaged the Adams Economic Alliance, ACIDA’s umbrella organization. As BSSD is constructing a new middle school, Hotchkiss had a vision to utilize the old school for the community’s benefit, and at the same time, address critical and current needs.
