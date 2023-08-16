It is possible to protect the best agricultural land while fostering the growth of solar energy, Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, said Tuesday on a farm in Mount Joy Township.
Mastriano announced his introduction of a bill that would offer tax incentives for large-scale solar energy development on former industrial sites, warehouse roofs, and the like, while banning such development on the two top classes of soil as rated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Senate Bill 798 is “common sense legislation where everyone wins,” Mastriano said.
With green fields as his backdrop, Mastriano spoke before an audience of about 40 at Newhart’s Old Spring Farm, site of the Iron Horse Inn bed-and-breakfast at 720 Plunkert Road near Littlestown.
The farm’s owner, Tom Newhart, is among many residents who for years have worked in opposition to the proposed Brookview Solar project, which would place thousands of solar panels on hundreds of acres of farmland along Baltimore Pike.
Residents appealed township supervisors’ preliminary approval of part of the project, and Brookview appealed the non-approval of another portion that resulted from a 2-2 vote by supervisors. The cases are moving through the courts. Brookview’s parent company is Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources.
Residents concerned about farmland preservation, stormwater drainage, and property value are fighting a “David and Goliath” battle as they seek to protect their quality of life, Mastriano said.
He said he does not oppose solar energy, but believes preserving prime farmland is necessary to protect the nation’s “food security” and supply chains, and key to Pennsylvania remaining the “breadbasket” of America.
Instead of locating solar equipment on “some of the most beautiful land in the nation,” such “eyesores” should be placed on sites not suited for other development, such as capped landfills, parking lots of closed malls, and abandoned mines, Mastriano said.
After the event, Mastriano said the bill has a good chance of passage by the Pennsylvania State Senate, with several co-sponsors and the support of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
As for the Pennsylvania House, Mastriano said he has conferred with state Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, who represents much of Adams County and is the Republican chair of the House Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee.
The bill’s protection of soils would enshrine current Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture regulations securely in law, Mastriano said.
Mastriano said he hopes the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs will act on the bill this fall and the full Senate will follow suit before year’s end.
Newhart spoke as well, saying “food isn’t grown on grocery store shelves. It comes from right here.”
“God put us on Earth to be good stewards of the land,” but solar development on prime soil is a “clear and present” danger to the national food supply, he said.
Even if solar equipment is removed after an estimated 25 years of useful life, land is unlikely to be farmed again, Newhart said. The soil underneath solar panels would need 10 years to regain nutrients, supporting industries and equipment would be long gone, and inter-generational transfer of knowledge would not occur, he claimed.
Mount Joy Supervisor Bernie Mazer said the township has been “ground zero” for solar development, resulting in a rewrite of zoning regulations regarding solar projects. He urged other municipalities to develop such regulations. Without them, he claimed, developers “will do whatever they want.”
“Some of the most fertile soil in the world” must be protected, Pennsylvania State Grange Government Committee Chair Lynn Dietrich said.
Citing his background in both farmland and engineering, he said it is clear agriculture and technical innovation can be balanced, he said. Dietrich is also a member of the Farm Bureau of Franklin County.
“The tax credit shall be equal to 3¢ per kilowatt, but not to exceed 30% of the project’s cost of electricity generated for the first 10 years of the solar energy facility’s operation,” and “the total amount of tax credits issued by the Department of Community and Economic Development under this section may not exceed $5,000,000 in a fiscal year,” according to the bill’s text.
