Bill aims to protect farmland
Newhart’s Old Spring Farm in Mount Joy Township provides a backdrop Tuesday as State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, announces a bill aimed at protecting prime agricultural soil from solar energy development. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

It is possible to protect the best agricultural land while fostering the growth of solar energy, Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, said Tuesday on a farm in Mount Joy Township.

Mastriano announced his introduction of a bill that would offer tax incentives for large-scale solar energy development on former industrial sites, warehouse roofs, and the like, while banning such development on the two top classes of soil as rated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

 

