Fourteen entities will have the opportunity to make a difference through funding they will receive from the Adams Response and Recovery Fund (ARRF).
In September, commissioners announced the non-repayable grant program known as ARRF that was “designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects in order to maximize the amount of beneficiaries,” officials said.
The county set aside $5 million for the program from the $19 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
The county received 43 applications last year totaling more than $25 million, according to Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning & Development.
Commissioners unanimously approved 14 proposed grant requests as presented during their meeting last Wednesday.
The awardees and funding amounts are: Adams County Arts Council, $312,000; Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), $323,100; Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), $500,000; Alpha Fire Company No. 1 Inc., $250,000; Anthony’s Way Foundation, $250,000; Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS), $250,000; Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $250,000; East Berlin Area Joint Authority, $1 million; Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (CARES), $368,900; Heidlersburg Area Civic Association Fire Company, $250,000; Lake Meade Property Owners Association Inc., $250,000; Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES), $250,000; South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), $465,000; and TrueNorth Wellness Services, $281,000.
Clayton-Williams said a review team, along with GMS Funding Solutions, examined the applications through a thorough vetting process.
“It was a really good process. We couldn’t be happier to stimulate and assist these very worthy entities,” Phiel said. “I wish there would be millions more. All these applications had merit.”
Commissioners Jim Martin and Marty Qually echoed Phiel’s remarks, indicating the applications gave a glimpse into the needs of the county.
“Affordable housing, economic development, and public safety were the top three categories” of those receiving the grant awards, Qually said.
The East Berlin Area Joint Authority received the highest funding allocation for a two-phase project, specifically addressing a wastewater treatment plant expansion along with the Route 194 water and sewer extension, according to a county document.
“It’s not just a wastewater treatment. It’s the future economic development and affordable housing that can go in that’s important to me,” Qually said.
The $500,000 to ACTI will go toward acquiring land and building a county-wide career and technical school “to support local workforce needs and high school student career interests,” the document reads.
The funding for SCCAP will assist with four additional units of affordable housing in the county, according to the document. “This is particularly critical now due to the significant increases in the cost of rent in Adams County and the severe shortage of available housing,” the document reads.
Gettysburg CARES plans to purchase a building to house those who are homeless without needing to relocate every couple of weeks, the document reads.
“CARES would renovate the building with modifications for the disabled, Wi-Fi, water conservation measures, an air purification system, and funding for an initial budget to operate year-round,” according to the document.
ACEDC’s grant award will go toward the creation of “a revolving loan fund to support down payment assistance for those who work in Adams County to also be able to afford to purchase a home” here, the document reads.
AREMS has plans with its funding award to establish a critical care level emergency medical services program with IV pumps, ventilator, neonate ventilator supplies, cardiac monitor, ambulance, stretcher and power load, and initial education for 10 staff members, according to the document.
Many fire departments were awarded funding to assist with upgrades, from Alpha Fire Company replacing an aging ambulance to Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department renovating its “current station along a nearly 6,000-square-foot addition,” the document reads.
In the document, Heidlersburg Fire Company and York Springs Fire Company sought a combined replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus equipment that is nearing the end of its life and is utilized when entering “smoke-filled or burning structures.”
On the support services side, Anthony’s Way Foundation has plans to provide transitional housing with paid peer support specialists and a program director, according to the document. TrueNorth Wellness Services will use the funding to hire additional mental health staff, assist with sending employees to specialized training, and improve two residential facilities, the document reads.
Others sought the funding for maintenance and improvement projects.
The Adams County Arts Council will focus on building updates, including “roof and façade replacement and repairs, interior repairs and renovations to address damage, and basement mold removal and remediation,” the document reads.
Lake Meade Property Owners Association has plans for road base replacement and to establish “an essential road access for the spillway construction for the Lake Meade High Hazard Dam upgrades required by” the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, according to the document.
Eligible applicants for the grant funds were municipalities, municipal authorities, economic development organizations, and nonprofit organizations, officials said. The minimum award amount through ARRF will be $250,000, according to officials.
Commissioners sought potential applicants with projects that would alleviate the effects of the pandemic by “addressing economic harms to households, small businesses, nonprofits, impacted industries, and the public sector,” the guidelines read.
Another ARRF funding priority, established by the commissioners, included projects investing in water and sewer infrastructure, “making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water and to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure,” according to the guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.