Requests for information led to lengthy and sometimes tense exchanges during a recent McSherrystown Borough Council meeting.
Attorney Jeffrey Esch McCombie said he came prepared for discussion of the Eagle Rock residential development at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road.
“We were under the impression that we’d be on the agenda this evening, but I don’t see our project on there,” he said.
“What gave you that impression?” council President Dan Colgan asked during the Dec. 28 meeting.
“The project had been submitted and needs to be acted upon by the borough,” McCombie said.
“By the planning and zoning committee” of the borough council, Colgan said.
“We were told to bring our plans with us this evening” by the borough engineer, McCombie said.
“No one from the borough communicated that to you, so that’s why it’s not on the agenda,” Colgan said.
“I don’t think that’s accurate at all,” McCombie said.
“I’m sorry, sir, are you calling me a liar?” Colgan demanded.
“No, I’m simply saying maybe you don’t have the same information that we have because the borough engineer passed along the information to us to bring four plans with us to get them ready for signature this evening,” McCombie said.
“That is inaccurate information. If he gave you that information he was not authorized to do so, because the chair is the only person that has the agenda and marks the agenda, and that would be myself,” Colgan claimed.
“The planning and zoning committee was instructed that they are the only entity that can act on that project. That is going to be a called meeting. When it is, you’ll be notified and you’ll be able to attend that meeting when it is decided,” Colgan said.
“When will that meeting be?” McCombie asked.
“As soon as it’s announced, you definitely will know,” Colgan said.
“You can understand my concern given the communication issues already to this point. You know, we’d like to have some sort of a heads-up. There have been other times where our plan and our project has been discussed that we weren’t advised that was going to be the case,” McCombie said.
“Unfortunately, that’s advice from our solicitor,” Colgan said. “I will tell you that has been corrected.”
“The information that I have is that once you’ve submitted the plan again, which you did and I believe we’ve received,” by law triggering a deadline by which the borough must respond, “which is what we will do,” Colgan said.
John Runge of the project’s engineering firm, Ford L. Brown and Associates of York, asked when the committee’s regular meeting days are.
“They are on demand. The chairman has been advised,” Colgan said.
Committee Chair William Smith said he intended to call a meeting after the holidays, gave Runge his email address, and pledged to email him a phone number.
Runge asked whether the council signs off on plans.
“We were advised by our solicitor specifically that it was being handled incorrectly for many, many years, that the planning and zoning committee is the sole decider of those plans,” Colgan claimed.
“We had done that before,” he continued. “If you recall the very first reaction or response you got was from the borough council and that was advised to us by our solicitor that was incorrect, and that’s why we made the change.”
Solicitor Justin George was not present for the meeting.
No ramp discussion
A local business owner rose from the audience to say his attempts to get bidding information on a curb project were unsuccessful.
After hearing about a job, Bryan Dahler of Hanover Water Proofing said he “left several messages,” “called several times” and tried to email, but got no response from the borough.
““I’m going to have to stop you right here. What you’re about to talk about is under a legal proceeding so we’re not going to be able to respond in any way, shape, or form about that,” Colgan said.
“I was just trying to figure out why I wasn’t able to get a chance to put in a bid,” Dahler said.
“I apologize, it sounds like I’m putting you off, but the legal matter is what it is, and it cannot be discussed in any way,” Colgan said.
“I just wanted to get, you know, the layouts so that way I could give an actual estimate,” and “this was back in September, October, that I did try to call, and no response, email or phone call,” Dahler said.
“If I could just respond to that, sir, my understanding is that you claim to have contacted me and that you spoke to me,” Colgan said.
“No, I’m claiming that I tried to make contact with you, left messages and was never...” Dahler said.
“Thank you for the clarification,” Colgan interjected.
Later in the meeting, Colgan asked for a motion to approve a bid for completion of Americans with Disabilities Act ramp work at Ridge and Fairview.
“Was there a time-frame when that was going to take place?” council member Joe VonSas asked.
“Again, that’s under legal. We can’t discuss it,” Colgan said.
“But yet we can approve it?” VonSas asked.
“Yes. You have it in front of you. In your email. You can read it. You can accept it and understand it,” Colgan said and asked for a motion to approve.
All council members present voted in favor despite no public input or open discussion. Joyce Murren was absent.
Tax rule passed
Colgan asked for a motion to approve an ordinance bringing the borough into compliance with a new state law known as Act 57.
“The ordinance or resolution must require the tax collector waive additional charges for taxpayers who have purchased a home within the previous twelve months and have not received their tax bill in the mail,” according to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs’ website.
Municipalities throughout Adams County have already passed the measure.
VonSas asked Colgan to “reiterate what the Act 57 is.”
“I do believe the solicitor made that pretty clear. I don’t have the specifics and I’m not a lawyer, so, no, I won’t do that,” Colgan said.
“I will advise that we were told by the solicitor that the time element involved with this requires this meeting for approval or denial,” he claimed after a long silence.
VonSas spoke to another council member, George Staub.
“George, you weren’t here for that explanation,” VonSas said, and began to summarize the matter, but Staub said he had been at one of two meetings when the solicitor addressed the matter.
“It’s only for time periods where they were not able to be notified,” Colgan said.
The motion passed without further explanation or dissent.
