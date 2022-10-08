A threat five years ago to disrupt a parade in Gettysburg, which led in part to a Virginia man’s indictment and arrest Thursday, has had lasting effects for the borough.
The threat prompted authorities to impose unprecedented security measures for Gettysburg’s 2017 Remembrance Day parade, which took place without incident.
“Incidents like the one that led to this indictment and other incidents across the country” have made it more difficult to provide “public safety services at a reasonable cost,” Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said Friday.
“Escalating labor costs associated with the hardening of event areas has driven much discussion in the community on the best way to equitably pay for that increased security,” he said.
In the wake of the 2017 threat, “Gettysburg has undertaken multiple additional public safety measures, some are visible, and many are not,” said Gable, who was borough manager five years ago.
Security measures imposed during the 2017 parade were a “precursor” to those taken during similar events now, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Friday.
“Lines of communication” were in place at the time, as were means of coordinating mutual aid among emergency agencies, but procedures have been continually “refined” since then to reflect today’s environment, he said.
“Gettysburg is fortunate to have in place mutual aid agreements with surrounding jurisdictions,” Gable said. “Gettysburg continues to investigate cost-effective solutions to anticipate and defend against hostile actors. This includes threat assessments and budgeting for the acquisition of physical resources to harden event areas.”
Providing security while limiting costs “has long been a challenge for Gettysburg, a community whose economy largely thrives and is dependent upon tourism and by extension large events that drive additional tourism,” Gable said.
The borough council and staff “continue to evaluate best policy options related to financing this increased public safety presence and appreciate the efforts of event organizers to be flexible with the Borough’s emerging and evolving efforts to best protect Gettysburg’s residents and visitors alike,” he said.
The 2017 parade route was shortened by approximately one-third compared to previous years in order to permit maximum concentration of law enforcement.
