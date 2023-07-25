An empty school building provided an optimal environment this summer for area law enforcement to gain active shooter threat training in real classrooms.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center ran and provided the Active Shooter Threat Training Program at Gettysburg Area High School last week at no cost to the district, according to James O’Shea, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) director of safety and security, school police officer.
The training was held July 18-21, O’Shea said.
“The goal of this training is to educate and train law enforcement on how to immediately respond to an active threat situation in a heavily populated area such as our school,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea was among 20 officers from 11 different departments who participated in the program.
“The majority of the officers are from police departments within Adams County,” said O’Shea.
The high school was selected as the training location since it offered “the widest array of structural challenges, including but not limited to L hallways, T hallways, opposing doors, alternate doors, wide stairwells, closed stairwells, open hallways, and wide open exterior approaches,” O’Shea said.
“The other benefit of hosting this training at our high school is that many of the officers that will or would be responding to active threat incidents will now have already trained within the building that they potentially could be responding to,” O’Shea said.
The learning opportunities ranged from “life-saving trauma care at a mass casualty event” to proper techniques for extracting injured individuals “from a hostile environment and placing them into vehicles for evacuation to medical facilities,” he said.
“We have also learned additional tactics and techniques utilized in conducting building searches for active threats,” O’Shea said.
The program benefits the school police force by offering individual officers “a level of training from federal instructors to better prepare us for an active threat environment,” he said.
By hosting the training, O’Shea said school police officers had the chance to work alongside other local police who would respond to incidents with them.
O’Shea, a 1989 Gettysburg Area High School graduate, was hired as GASD director of safety and security last August.
After graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, O’Shea started his career as a police officer in 1996. He retired after two-and-a-half decades of service with the state police, according to the district.
In the last 15 years with PSP, O’Shea worked in the Troop H Vice Unit, Gettysburg, and served as the Adams County Drug Task Force coordinator. Throughout his career, he served communities in Gettysburg, Chambersburg, and Lancaster.
