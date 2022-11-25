Gettysburg National Military Park announces the Museum and Visitor Center entrance road at Taneytown Road will close on Monday, Nov. 28, for rehabilitation work, according to a park service release.
The project will replace the degraded asphalt surface with a more durable concrete surface from the Taneytown entrance to the Museum and Visitor Center entrance road to Parking Lot 2.
Visitor and Delivery Traffic
All visitor traffic (automobiles and buses) and delivery vehicles will be required to use the entrance road on Baltimore Pike.
The following are parking and delivery options.
All traffic will be required to use the entrance road on Baltimore Pike.
• Automobile traffic should occupy the main parking lot – Parking Lot 1.
• Buses will continue to utilize the drop-off and pick-up loop, adjacent to the Museum and Visitor Center, then park in the bus parking lot – no change.
• Delivery vehicles only will be able to access the Parking Lot 2 loop to access the shipping dock area – no change.
The battlefield auto tour utilizes the Museum and Visitor Center Road to connect sites along Cemetery Ridge with sites around Culp’s Hill, according to the release.
The following detours will be in affect during this project.
• Hunt Avenue and Granite School House Lane will change from two-way traffic to one-way traffic.
• Hunt Avenue will become a one-way road for westbound traffic from Baltimore Pike to Taneytown Road. Automobiles only.
• Granite School House Lane will become a one-way road for eastbound traffic from Taneytown Road to Baltimore Pike. Automobiles only.
All commercial vehicles (school buses, coach buses, tractor trailers, freight and dump trucks, etc.) that exceed 10,000 pounds, require a wide turning radius, transport more than 15 passengers, or transport hazardous materials, must utilize the detour route to US Route 15.
Both Taneytown Road and Baltimore Pike have exits to and from US Route 15.
Completion of he entrance road project is expected to take five to six months, weather depending, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.