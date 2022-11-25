Road Closures MVC

Shown is a map of planned road closures and subsequent detours while the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center entrance road is closed beginning Monday. Completion may take six months, depending on weather. (Map Courtesy National Park Service)

Gettysburg National Military Park announces the Museum and Visitor Center entrance road at Taneytown Road will close on Monday, Nov. 28, for rehabilitation work, according to a park service release.

The project will replace the degraded asphalt surface with a more durable concrete surface from the Taneytown entrance to the Museum and Visitor Center entrance road to Parking Lot 2.

