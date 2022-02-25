A wide range of opinions on the proposed Eisenhower Drive Extension Project were bandied about at Wednesday evening’s public hearing attended by more than 200 people at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) building near McSherrystown.
A handout described the purpose of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Federal Highway Administration hearing as: “To afford the public an opportunity to formally present their views on the proposed project.”
The $49 million project is proposed as a solution to rush hour traffic congestion west of Hanover, which PennDOT’s analysis concludes also results in a high rate of wrecks.
If built, the road would extend and widen Eisenhower Drive from High Street in Hanover to west of McSherrystown, include a bridge over the CSX railway tracks, and construct roundabouts at key intersections.
The envisioned project has been under discussion for more than 20 years, since Hanover Area Transportation Planning first identified the need for a major east-west artery to expedite traffic flow.
In June 2018, three alternative routes were presented at a public hearing, along with the “no build” option that would make no changes.
Since then, PennDOT’s continuing studies have narrowed the options to one route or no build.
Opposition
Of the dozen-and-a-half people who offered comments at the hearing, about two-thirds spoke in opposition of the extension project.
Applause, which followed most speeches, was more robust for opponents than those who spoke in favor of the extension moving forward.
A former Adams County commissioner and former Conewago Township supervisor, Tom Weaver, said the majority of township and McSherrystown residents oppose the project.
The project will lead to “the destruction of residential quality of life, farmland, and historical resources,” Weaver said.
Noting portions of the properties that would be absorbed are on national historical registers, Weaver said the project might violate preservation laws.
If PennDOT proceeds, its efforts likely “will be met with strong community litigation,” Weaver said.
Several who spoke in opposition are property owners whose homes or farmland would be affected.
“It will destroy what we have worked for for 50 years,” said Conewago farmer Fred Wilke.
Tom Klunk, a Conewago Township supervisor and landowner whose property would be impacted, said, “It’s a travesty to build this road.”
“There’s no traffic problem here. If the project proceeds it will just generate more traffic. Now they’re going to take my farm. Nobody cares,” Klunk said.
Sharon Hershey, also a farm owner, said her family has been on their land for over 300 years.
Hershey drew a parallel to a biblical story in which rich King David’s greed caused devastation to one of lesser status.
“Wealthy York County created their problems and now they want to put them in the hands of Conewago,” she said.
Others who spoke agreed traffic congestion is caused by residential and business expansion in Hanover and York County.
Environmental impact concerns were expressed by several commenters, including Ted Evgeniadis, executive director of the Lower Susquehanna River Keeper Association.
Evgeniadis said he feels PennDOT has not conducted adequate analyses of the impact.
“We have a lot to worry about ... fish passage, impaired waters, and stormwater” flowing into wildlife habitats, he said.
In support
Those who spoke favorably of the project included leaders of Hanover Borough and a handful of residents from the Conewago area.
Hanover Mayor SueAnn Whitman said, “the project is critical for the safety and well-being of Hanover residents.”
Together with chamber of commerce and Main Street Hanover representatives, Whitman said an overwhelming number of small and large business owners see the project as critical for their future success.
Conewago Township Supervisor Vice Chair LouAnn Boyer stressed that she was speaking for herself and not on behalf of the township.
“I know I’m in the minority, but I’m in favor of the bypass,” she said.
Boyer pointed to the current congestion as life-threatening if emergency response vehicles cannot reach crash or medical episode victims in a timely fashion.
Although traffic congestion delays may be typically only five minutes or so, she said, “in an emergency those five minutes count.”
While not speaking in the hearing, state Rep. Dan Moul (R-91) and Rep. Kate Klunk (R-169) both expressed their support before the meeting.
“If it doesn’t happen now, it never will,” said Moul, who sparked revival of the project more than a decade ago and worked to ensure minimal local cost.
He compared the congestion to that in Gettysburg where decades of talk of a truck bypass have gone nowhere and residents complain about traffic congestion.
Moul, who lives in Conewago, also praised his neighbors and constituents for the civil tone of the discussion.
Klunk said her support is based on overwhelming positive responses by her constituents, who view the bypass as critical for the area’s future economic thriving.
Klunk said she also is convinced the project “will alleviate congestion and enhance safety.”
Process ongoing
In addition to receiving verbal testimony, all of which was recorded and will be transcribed for the record, hearing leaders encouraged written feedback.
Stations were set up for on-the-spot feedback, and the public is encouraged to offer additional feedback through March 10, at 5 p.m. via a website, www.eisenhowerdriveextension.com.
If a final decision is to proceed with the bypass, PennDOT projects the beginning of construction for the fall of 2024.
