Residents are gaining two new ways to stay informed about Cumberland Township.
A free smartphone application called Savvy Citizen will allow the township to communicate with residents “easily and effectively via push notifications, text messages, or e-mails,” according to a release.
Residents will be able to stay “up to date on community events, helpful information, road closures, alerts and much more,” according to the release.
In addition, a new township newsletter is set to launch June 14. The Cumberland Township Dispatch is to be available on the township website, www.cumberlandtownship.com, and via the app.
“If you or your organization would like to contribute to the newsletter, please send your ideas, articles, photographs, or events to mvoss@cumberlandtownship.com with NEWSLETTER in the subject line,” according to the release.
App users can choose to receive notifications automatically or browse in the app, and can opt to receive information about neighboring communities as well, according to the release.
Township supervisors voted unanimously last month to pay $2,879 for the first year of Savvy Citizen service in addition to a $500 setup fee.
The app will allow the township to communicate with the public in “a very timely fashion,” Township Manager David Blocher said during that meeting.
The app also “could be a solution to mitigating further problems,” replacing time-consuming methods of informing the public such as placing hangers on doorknobs, township Police Chief Matt Trostel said.
For example, residents could learn when they will need to move their vehicles to facilitate street-sweeping, supervisor Christine Biggins said.
