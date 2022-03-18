Dr. Catherine Mauss, an award-winning doctor of osteopathy, has opened Gettysburg Osteopathic Family Health Center at 28 Apple Ave., where she brings a new option for medical care for area residents.
Originally from northern Delaware, Mauss is a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She served an internship and family practice residency at Memorial Hospital in York, Pa.
She practiced family medicine from 2006 to 2021 and received the 2019 Apex Patient Choice Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers. Seven years ago, she and her husband, Robert Mauss, who also practices osteopathic medicine, made the move to Biglerville, his hometown, where they have settled in with their two young daughters.
Mauss brings a wholistic view of medicine to her practice.
“I want to rebuild trust in the healthcare field” said Mauss.
She is committed to focusing on increasing patient access to their doctor. She wants her patients “to be able to text her, and email her,” and in her practice she wants to “resist the external pressures” doctors feel to speed through appointments.
“It’s an option that’s gotten lost,” she said.
Her training helps her “see the whole person, as one body” as an integrated entity. Considering someone’s health in a wholistic way, she believes in looking at what people are eating, at what might be causing stress, and all possible factors of a patient’s body. She describes her role as supporting health, “supporting the body’s natural ability to heal itself,” she said.
Her new practice, conducted alongside her husband, will offer an alternative “direct primary care” subscription model. This subscription structure provides for longer appointment times, and the enhanced access to the preferred doctor.
Her patients deserve to “have the time they need with you,” she said. She believes her direct primary care model is also a good fit for those who have high deductible insurance plans who want their out of pocket health care spending to go further.
Her new family practice fulfills a longstanding dream for Mauss and her husband to open a practice together and work alongside one another.
Mauss is family focused outside of her practice. And she is an avid traveler, frequents the Adams Country Library, and loves being outdoors. During the pandemic, she and her family welcomed a new energetic chocolate lab dog to their household.
Mauss offers a website at drcatherinemauss.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.