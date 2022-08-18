Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) senior Malina Reber never thought she would be among 72 students selected from across the state to participate in the prestigious Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences (PGSS) at Carnegie Mellon University.
Reber spent five weeks this summer in the program, which offered enrichment experiences in the sciences and mathematics, as well as encouraged students to pursue careers in science and technology.
“It was amazing to be in a community like that,” Reber said. “It was really life changing for me.”
At PGSS, Reber took core classes in discreet mathematics, cellular biology, physics, biochemistry, and computer science, in addition to electives focused on neuroscience and microbiota.
“Some classes I was more ready for than others,” Reber said, noting she took mechanical physics at GAHS that she could apply to relative physics.
“It was definitely different, but some laws of mechanical physics still applied,” she said.
Reber also went outside of her comfort zone, taking a coding course.
“For my research project, I actually had no idea how to code, and that’s why I signed up for it,” said Reber.
The research project combined computational biology, which combined analytics and computer science, she said.
The students coded an algorithm using python coding language that took in data from the biology team and ran it through parameters, comparing it to already identified bacteria in the database and sharing potential matches, according to Reber.
“We took data online of the 16S region of the lactic acid bacteria DNA,” Reber said. “The process for identifying bacteria usually requires highly expensive equipment.”
Reber’s research team named the algorithm, “the computational modeling method,” she said.
From meeting people to having a full-college dormitory experience, Reber enjoyed multiple aspects of the program, in addition to the research component.
In the future, Reber hopes to combine her passions for science and art.
“I am interested in urban planning, scientific illustration, and engineering,” Reber continued. “I like creating things to share with people.”
Out of 316 applicants, only 72 students were accepted into the PGSS program, according to a release from the organization.
“Students accepted into the Governor’s School for the Sciences are among the top achievers at their schools,” the release reads. “The Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences, which is funded by contract from the PGSS Campaign, Inc., has been hosted by Carnegie Mellon University since 1982.”
In addition to the core classes and living on campus in a Carnegie Mellon dorm, students took electives, participated in field trips, attended special lectures and seminars, and interacted with university faculty, according to the release.
