Even if Thursday hadn’t been unseasonably warm, Dante Fryar might still have been flying through the air on his skateboard at Gettysburg Recreation Park.
“It could be 30 degrees and I’ll still come out and skate,” the 21-year-old Gettysburg resident said between ollies on a quarter-pipe in the park’s skating area.
An ollie begins with a stomp on the skateboard’s tail that sends it and the rider aloft. A quarter-pipe is a type of ramp.
“I work construction outside all day, so cold doesn’t bother me,” he said, clad in a sleeveless T-shirt on a weirdly warm winter afternoon when the temperature neared 60 degrees.
Asked about his skateboard, he replied “Her name is ‘Lucky.’ I’ve had a lot of good luck since I got this board.”
Looking on was Tate Tester of Gettysburg, who said she is just getting into skating.
“If he wasn’t with me, he’d be with his board. That would be his girlfriend,” she joked.
Fryar said he has been skating for about a year and a half.
The park is located off Long Lane. The Borough of Gettysburg owns the facility, but it is managed by the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, which is a joint venture between the borough and Cumberland Township.
