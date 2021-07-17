Handling class teacher Lynn Baker, from Maryland, right, examines Koroviev, a 7-month-old Basenji, as owner Ariel McCray stills the show dogs head at a recent Chambersburg Area Kennel Club show dog handling class at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park.
Handling class teacher Lynn Baker, from Maryland, gives Seth, a 17-month-old Belgian Tervuren, a treat while handler Clarence Gelwicks maintains a firm grip on the dog’s lead at a recent Chambersburg Area Kennel Club class at Gettysburg Area Recreation Park. Seth is owned by Ginny Regi and Bill Beyrer of Chambersburg.
At left, dogs of numerous breeds practiced for conformation showing at a recent Chambersburg Area Kennel Club class at Gettysburg’s rec park. In the foreground, Jimmy, an AKC grand champion chocolate lab, is being worked by owner Adair “Bunny” Toddes, back facing. Classes continue on Mondays at the park through month’s end.
It’s down and back, around and stack, then do it all over again for a passel of pooches practicing their paces at Gettysburg’s rec park on Monday evenings in a program hosted by the Chambersburg Area Kennel Club (CAKC).
For some, such as Jimmy (GCH CH Seminary Ridge’s Last Call), a chocolate lab owned by Steve and Adair “Bunny” Toddes of Gettysburg, it’s rigorous rehearsal of a routine the grand champion knows well, but runs through regularly to stay in tip-top performance shape to keep bringing home the dog show ribbons.
