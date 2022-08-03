The Adams County Library System has proven it is more than “a repository of books” with its recent recognition.
The Pennsylvania Library Association (PaLA) recognized the Adams County Library System with its PA Forward Star achievement among libraries across the state for providing high-quality literacy resources and programming, according to a PaLA release.
Awarded a silver star, the Adams County Library System has fulfilled the needs of basic literacies through story times for children and classes offering job application assistance and general life skills for adults, said Sara Edmiston, public services director at Adams County Library System.
“A lot of people think we are a repository of books,” Edmiston said. “We know we are more than that. It is important for us to participate in this program. It is also helping us to get the word out that we are more than just books.”
The library is continually striving to help Adams County residents through fulfillment of its mission statement and vision, Edmiston said. The library earned its recognition between April 1 and June 30.
“Participating in the PA Forward program helps us fulfill our mission,” Edmiston said. “It is nice to be recognized by our peers that we are moving forward in that direction.”
The hope is to continue to accrue silver stars and eventually a gold star through the program, she said.
“While one star is awarded for both the bronze and gold levels, a total of five stars are awarded in the silver category – one silver star for each of the five literacies of PA Forward,” according to the release.
Since launching statewide in 2012, PA Forward works through five key literacies of basic, information, civic and social, health, and financial “to assist individuals in enhancing their overall quality of life,” the release reads.
PaLA kicked off the Star Library program throughout the state in January 2017, according to the release.
“The Star Library recognition offers support to libraries who participate and integrate PA Forward’s literacies in their programming activities,” the release reads.
PaLA Executive Director Christi Buker congratulated libraries on their accomplishments.
“Yes, you can go to your local library and check out books, but these agile institutions demonstrate day in and day out they offer more than books,” Buker said. “Libraries offer the world to those who enter their doors. It is an honor to highlight those efforts with the PA Forward Star Library designation.”
The Adams County Library System has locations in Gettysburg, East Berlin, Carroll Valley, Biglerville, Littlestown, and New Oxford, according to Edmiston.
During the pandemic, Edmiston said the library began offering virtual programming, which has continued even as it returned to in-person activities.
“We have a lot of book clubs meeting virtually rather than meeting in person,” Edmiston said. “It really has widened what we can offer.”
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Adams County Library System is holding “The Mystery of Nancy Drew” as a virtual program via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., according to Edmiston.
Historian Leslie Goddard will explore the history of America’s well-known girl detective during the free event.
Utilizing platforms such as Zoom has opened up new opportunities to showcase historians like Goddard, who resides in Chicago, Edmiston said.
