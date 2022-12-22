Hotel, retail proposed
FILE- The City Mart convenience store along Carlisle Street in downtown Gettysburg could be demolished to make way for a motel and commercial storefronts. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

Plans are far from final, but construction of a 16-room hotel and three retail spaces is proposed to replace the current City Mart convenience store at 150 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

Borough planning commission members Monday reviewed but did not act on current plans, which differ from various concepts extending back to 2019. A concept considered earlier this year included a 44-room hotel and two or three retail spaces.

 

