Plans are far from final, but construction of a 16-room hotel and three retail spaces is proposed to replace the current City Mart convenience store at 150 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Borough planning commission members Monday reviewed but did not act on current plans, which differ from various concepts extending back to 2019. A concept considered earlier this year included a 44-room hotel and two or three retail spaces.
Current plans include nine regular and two handicapped parking spaces on the property as well as six metered on-street parking spaces. The proposed parking would comply with the municipality’s ordinance, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
A proposed building height is not yet clear, but anything between 24 and 48 feet would be ordinance-compliant, Marshall said.
Construction would be on the southern side of the lot, according to a drawing included with the meeting’s agenda.
A small neighboring building would remain in place on the northern side, Marshall said.
Several matters remain to be worked out with developer owner Muhammad Ashraf, said Marshall and borough engineer Chad Clabaugh.
One issue concerns a line of trees along the edge of the neighboring Carlisle Apartments building, which Clabaugh said might be killed by construction and could hinder egress from the proposed new structure.
“You wouldn’t be able to get the door open,” Clabaugh said.
Also to be discussed are the number, placement, and style of onsite outdoor lighting fixtures.
In other business, Marshall and Clabaugh agreed a proposed rewriting of the borough’s zoning ordinance will realistically require between 18 months and two years.
The borough’s 2023 budget includes $61,000 to hire a consultant to help update the ordinance for the first time since 2008.
Simplifying the ordinance will be one goal, which could lead to a larger number of zoning districts and less reliance on various “overlays” that add requirements in portions of some existing districts, Marshall said.
Another goal will be to balance the relative straightforwardness of use-based zoning with some aspects of more regulation-heavy form-based zoning, she said.
Essentially, use-based zoning focuses on what activities will occur on a site while form-based zoning places more emphasis on a site’s appearance, Marshall said.
Strictly form-based zoning would “add several layers of complexity,” making it more complicated than would be “acceptable to our community,” she said.
