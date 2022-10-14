Borough hall fence
Buy Now

A new fence surrounds the area behind the McSherrystown borough hall, reaching to the edge of a sidewalk along the Knights of Columbus building at right. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A fence now blocks public access to the rear of the McSherrystown borough hall.

The building’s rear door is how citizens routinely enter to attend meetings. A gate was opened to allow access to Wednesday’s borough council meeting.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.