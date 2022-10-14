A fence now blocks public access to the rear of the McSherrystown borough hall.
A fence now blocks public access to the rear of the McSherrystown borough hall.
The building’s rear door is how citizens routinely enter to attend meetings. A gate was opened to allow access to Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
Council President Dan Colgan pledged he would unlock the building’s front door for the council’s next meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at the borough hall, 338 Main St.
For many years the front door to the municipal building remained unlocked, allowing people access to the council room on meeting nights. That practice changed in recent years when longtime members were no longer on the council.
How much installing the fence cost was not disclosed.
If the gate is closed, it appeared people will have to reach the front door via a sidewalk beside the neighboring McSherrystown Knights of Columbus building.
Meeting attendees generally park in the large lot across Willow Street from the rear of the borough hall. Parking on Main Street in front of the borough hall is limited.
The borough ought to conduct an audit to make sure its facilities are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, council member Tim Klunk said.
Colgan requested a review of the matter by the council’s Building and Grounds Committee, which Klunk chairs.
The fence project, discussion of which extends back several years, is alleged to enhance security for the borough police department.
Signs posted outside the gate read “No unauthorized vehicles” and “Police parking only.”
The fence project will not cost any local tax dollars, claimed Joyce Murren, who chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee.
Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are paying for the work along with money raised at an event organized by Life Discovery Church of McSherrystown, Murren said.
Local taxpayers are still affected, since the money could have been used for other purposes, resident Luanne Boring said from the audience.
After the meeting, Murren said she did not know how much the project cost, since she is not on the council’s Finance Committee. She also declined to outline work on the building’s doors that is included in the project, claiming security concerns.
