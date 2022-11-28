Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) may take a page from a neighboring district’s book regarding recent reading concerns.
Over the past couple of months, parents and community members have shared concerns from both sides on whether GASD should remove particular books from library shelves.
The GASD Policy Committee, which met Nov. 15, discussed what other districts are doing to address similar issues.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said Littlestown Area School District (LASD) has “an opt-in to opt out” process, where students are required to obtain parental approval before checking out books on the American Library Association (ALA) top 100 most challenged list.
LASD’s process went into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year after being announced in June, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
LASD Superintendent Chris Bigger previously said the new process refers only to library resources, not the curriculum.
Perrin noted GASD must “create and maintain a process” that is “reasonable” and sustainable for the future.
By following LASD’s process, Perrin said it would allow GASD to keep the books in the libraries but still give parents the opportunity “to override access.”
GASD would need direction from the school board on this to put procedures in place, according to Perrin.
GASD board members in attendance did not comment during the public meeting on the direction moving forward.
School board member Michael Dickerson thanked school Solicitor Leigh Dalton for her research on the topic.
GASD would have the option to add other books to the most challenged list in the future, Dalton said.
Earlier this month, GASD parent Sharon Birch spoke at a school board meeting saying she believes there is an effort “to keep books with LGBTQ content out of school libraries.”
Gettysburg resident Carolyn Jenkins raised concerns at an October school board meeting about “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, asking why the school board would want “to introduce pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of First Amendment rights of the student body.”
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” includes a series of personal essays by Johnson, a journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist, exploring “his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia,” according to goodreads.com.
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom reported “All Boys Aren’t Blue” was among the “top 10 most challenged books of 2021” for LGBTQIA+ content and “it was considered to be sexually explicit,” according to ALA.org.
School board member Michelle Smyers, who formally challenged the book through the district, previously said “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is available to students as an audiobook or e-book. The book is not part of the curriculum, but an option for students to self-select to read, according to Smyers.
Smyers said she challenged the book in September since “it is relatively pornographic.”
The reconsideration committee denied the challenge in an 8-1 vote, according to Smyers. While Smyers could appeal the committee’s decision, she said the issue went before the policy committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.