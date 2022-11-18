Preservation purchase planned

Representatives of Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) and Members 1st Federal Credit Union gather to celebrate preservation of Melvin Crouse’s land adjoining the historic Daniel Lady Farm along Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) east of Gettysburg. From left are GBPA Vice President Diana Forgett, Trustee Dennis Pennese, Vice President Laura Becker, Rebecca Prehoda and Ellen Diehl of Members 1st, and GBPA President Kirk Davis Sr. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) plans to purchase nearly 50 acres across Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) from the historic Daniel Lady Farm east of Gettysburg.

Plans call for the property, owned by Melvin Crouse for nearly 40 years, to be turned over to the National Park Service (NPS), according to a GBPA release.

 

