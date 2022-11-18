The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) plans to purchase nearly 50 acres across Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) from the historic Daniel Lady Farm east of Gettysburg.
Plans call for the property, owned by Melvin Crouse for nearly 40 years, to be turned over to the National Park Service (NPS), according to a GBPA release.
NPS “cannot accept property with any encumbrances. We are very grateful to Reenactors and the Public who participate in our events and fundraisers. That is even more important now that we have a mortgage that needs to be paid before we can start the turn-over process,” GBPA President Kirk Davis Sr. said.
“We were approached with an amazing opportunity. With the help of several principal people at Members 1st Credit Union we were able to make it happen,” Davis said.
“I didn’t want a strip mall or condos to be built on such beautiful land. I know Kirk and the GBPA will take excellent care of the place,” Crouse said.
Crouse “worked closely” with the GBPA and Davis by allowing parking on his site for events held at the Lady Farm, according to the release.
He “realized the need for these fundraisers to maintain the 150-acre historic property and its buildings. When it came time to downsize and he considered selling his property, Mr. Crouse offered it first to GBPA,” according to the release.
GBPA research shows “a large part” of Crouse’s land “was part of the Lady Farm at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg. In addition, the acquisition includes Wolf Hill, a key location for the battle. Adjacent to Culp’s Hill, Wolf Hill was where Major General Edward Johnson arranged his men for battle in a ravine that continued to Benner’s Run. General Johnson used the Daniel Lady Farm as his headquarters and it was a Confederate Field Hospital during the battle,” according to the release.
“The Daniel Lady Farm was purchased in 1999 with the intention of donating it and the 150 acres around it to the Park. The GBPA spent the next several years restoring the house and barn only to find out the Park Service could not accept it because it was not contiguous with the Park’s borders. The GBPA chose to maintain the property, giving tours and eventually holding events in order to pay for the necessary expenses. Under President Davis, the GBPA was able to obtain the property between the Farm and Benner Hill which now makes it contiguous. The purchase of the Crouse property will help complete the story of the battle at Culp’s Hill and the contribution of the Daniel Lady Farm,” the release reads.
Founded in 1959, the GBPA has contributed roughly 200 acres to the NPS, according to the release.
The Lady Farm is to host an event marking the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg June 30 through July 2 next year.
Tickets to that event and a list of all GBPA events are at gbpa.org or danielladyfarm.com. Donations can be made online or mailed to GBPA, P.O. Box 4087, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
