WWII book authors to speak

Local authors, from left, Lois Lembo and Leon Reed are to discuss their book about the 80th “Blue Ridge” Division at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, at the World War II American Experience museum near Gettysburg. (Submitted photo)

Local authors Lois Lembo and Leon Reed will discuss their book, “A Combat Engineer with Patton’s Army: The Fight Across Europe with the 80th ‘Blue Ridge’ Division in World War II,” at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, at the World War II American Experience museum

The museum is off Mummasburg Road at 845 Crooked Creek Road about 3.5 miles northwest of Gettysburg.

 

