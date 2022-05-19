When Jonathan Makowski began his teaching career at New Oxford High School a dozen years ago, his only goal was to have a positive impact on students.
Makowski’s profound impact on students resulted in being Adams County’s 2022 awardee of the Teacher Impact Award by WITF Media, Rotary District 7390, and Capital Blue Cross.
Makowski, who teaches English and journalism, was nominated by high school junior Jennie Brady.
“He guides us in so many ways beyond school. He’s always asking how we are. If we’re struggling with something, he will sit and let us talk to him and somehow always offer the perfect response,” Brady said of her teacher. “He gave me advice the other week that I can always choose to be kinder to someone than I think they deserve. That has stuck with me, and I know it will forever.”
Senior Anna Setliff echoed Brady’s praise for the revered teacher.
“Mr. Makowski has made an accepting and caring environment for all of his students. An exceptional intelligence and sense of comedy has made him my favorite teacher in the entire Conewago Valley School District. I will miss him dearly after I graduate,” she said.
Another senior, Dillon Hutchinson-Thomas, echoed similar sentiments.
“He provides endless guidance and support for all students that come through his door, no matter if they are in his classes or not,” Hutchinson-Thomas said.
Makowski said he most enjoys “the kids, the relationships you build.” He also pays tribute to his colleagues and the privilege of “working with other highly motivated adults” engaged in education.
The teacher’s peers return the appreciation.
“Jon Makowski emulates what many teachers strive to attain during their careers. He connects with his students on a level that supports risk-taking and comfort at the same time,” wrote Principal Christopher Bowman. “Jon understands the big picture and how life outside the classroom is an important part of the educational journey.”
Makowski said his interest in teaching was sparked during his first year as a student at Messiah University.
Discovering college English courses “were so different from high school” made him wonder why secondary school classes could not be made more engaging.
Reflecting on changes in schools over the past dozen years, Makowski pointed to the challenges posed by the pandemic.
It’s more challenging now to “engage with students and connect with them on their level,” he said. “You need to motivate them.”
Makowski is convinced being an effective teacher requires empathy, striving to understand life from a teenager’s perspective.
“Teachers are like brain surgeons without a scalpel,” he said.
As for the award, Makowski said, “It caught me off guard and means a lot to me. You hope you’re making an impact, but you never know.”
Makowski and six other awardees will be feted at a banquet on May 24 at the WITF Public Media Center in Harrisburg, which will include a short video profile highlighting the teachers’ “exceptional work” in the classrooms.
