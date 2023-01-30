Two East Berlin residents were charged in connection with alleged thefts of packages from porches in McSherrystown, according to court documents.
Amanda Bowen, 41, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft and receiving stolen property, while Jonathan Alban Sr., 41, was charged with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, according to magisterial dockets.
A McSherrystown woman called police Dec. 9 and claimed she saw another woman steal packages from porches, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed this month by McSherrystown Borough Police Officer Charles Stuart.
The caller gave a physical description of a woman and provided a photo of the license plate of a vehicle she claimed was involved, according to the affidavit.
A surveillance camera “directly across the street” from an address provided by the caller showed a woman who left a vehicle, crossed Main Street, “picked up a package from a porch,” and returned to the vehicle, in which a second person was partly visible, according to the affidavit.
The resident of the Main Street address said she was expecting a package from Amazon containing an item valued at $40, according to the affidavit.
Stuart found the vehicle was registered to a Gettysburg-area used vehicle lot and was in the midst of being purchased, according to the affidavit. The purchaser was allegedly Alban, and Bowen was allegedly listed on the vehicle’s insurance, according to the affidavit.
The officer used a GPS device the seller places on vehicles not yet fully paid for to track the Nissan Versa to a parking lot on Baltimore Street in Hanover, where he came into contact with Bowen and Alban, according to the affidavit. Hanover Police assisted at the scene.
Neither vehicle occupant “admitted to removing any items from porches,” and Bowen allegedly gave written consent to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly found during the search were “several clothing items that were several sizes larger than either” of the vehicle’s occupants, and a shirt similar to one described by the original caller, according to the affidavit. The shirt was in a backpack the occupants allegedly identified as belonging to Bowen, according to the affidavit.
Also allegedly found was packaging material bearing an address on Third Street in Conewago Township, of which the resident told police he had received notice packages were delivered, though they were “never found in his mailbox,” according to the affidavit.
The original witness allegedly identified Bowen in a photo line-up, according to the affidavit.
Preliminary hearings for Bowen and Alban were scheduled for March 1, according to the affidavits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.