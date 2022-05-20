Plans call for a new building to replace the Gettysburg Tour Center facility at 778 Baltimore St.
The proposed two-story, 4,500-square-foot structure would be built on the footprint of the current facility, Max Felty, president of Gettysburg Tour Center, said Wednesday.
The current structure, which may originally have been built as a temporary facility, lacks a foundation and is deteriorating with age, he said.
The new structure, located near the borough’s southern boundary, would provide “a nice visual as you’re coming into town,” Felty said.
“It would really add to the streetscape,” he said.
The front portion of the new building would feature a high ceiling while the back half would be two-story, Felty said.
The proposed structure would provide a more welcoming environment for bus tour customers and would offer improved disability access, he said.
If all goes well, Felty said he hopes demolition will occur in December with construction of a new structure complete next spring.
Felty presented the plan to the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB) Wednesday during its regular meeting. HARB recommends to the borough council whether projects should receive a “certificate of appropriateness” that is required in the historic district.
Voting 4-0 with three members absent, HARB issued favorable recommendations for Felty’s design and the demolition of the existing structure, according to Assistant Borough Secretary Karen Mesher.
