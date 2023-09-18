New Hope Ministries is celebrating 40 years of healthy food, help with housing, job searches, training, and a lot of moral support in south central Pennsylvania. The celebration came to the ministry’s New Oxford Center Sept. 12, featuring Executive Director Eric Saunders, who spoke to roughly 30 staff, volunteers and friends gathered at the 154 Enterprise Drive facility.
Saunders made his speech surrounded by cases of fresh fruits and vegetables, and with 20-foot high shelves of supplies behind him, and expressed thanksgiving for the effort, saying “it takes a village” made up of partners such as churches, local businesses, United Way, state food bank, and more to pull off assistance across the three county region.
The center is one of nine New Hope facilities and serves as the largest food bank in Adams County. Saunders also said the New Oxford center has become a key hub in distributing food. He also highlighted its work beyond food to help job seekers with resume building and interview skills.
New Hope began in 1983 and was formed by 21 churches and seven civic organizations in Dillsburg because there was “no way to get the help you need in a rural community,” said Saunders.
One board member, Rev. Shawn Berkebile of St John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown, has become aware of the daily operations of New Hope and said the ministry “is so much more than a food pantry.” He said he is “amazed when he sees the organization come face to face with a guest,” particularly “how New Hope has helped and transformed their lives for the better.”
Berkebile explained how New Hope goes beyond food assistance, “with case management, stability and workforce development programs, and youth programs. There are so many ways New Hope lives through its mission.”
The center in New Oxford was built for residents short on food to come to the facility near Cross Keys in New Oxford, but New Hope can also bring food to those in need. Berkebile highlighted its mobile pantry, saying “New Hope brings food to schools, motels, and low income housing developments.” Paul Eveler heads up the mobile food bank effort to bring food to 30 locations, adding schools and churches to the list of communities he reaches with special vans outfitted for the purpose.
Eveler said its a growing part of the New Hope ministry, and in the near future he “hopes to see another ten stops added to that mix.” The mobile effort enables New Hope to address multiple food deserts beyond New Oxford borough, especially, added Berkebile, in areas many miles distant from grocery stores.
Saunders was excited to conclude his talk with a look ahead for the ministry, announcing New Hope has plans to open its 10th center in the next year to serve the Spring Grove and Thomasville areas. The organization has its eye on a partnership with the local YMCA to use part of a former school building.
Saunders asked for three actions from those joining in the anniversary celebration, saying “refer people in need to New Hope, making gifts to sustain the ministry, and give time to drive, answer phones, or sort food” for one of their centers. He also said prayers are most welcome for New Hope, because “sometimes a problem requires God-level solutions,” and no one can do that on their own. This is what we do, said Saunders, “we want to continue to be a pathway out of poverty.”
