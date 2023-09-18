New Hope Ministries is celebrating 40 years of healthy food, help with housing, job searches, training, and a lot of moral support in south central Pennsylvania. The celebration came to the ministry’s New Oxford Center Sept. 12, featuring Executive Director Eric Saunders, who spoke to roughly 30 staff, volunteers and friends gathered at the 154 Enterprise Drive facility.

Saunders made his speech surrounded by cases of fresh fruits and vegetables, and with 20-foot high shelves of supplies behind him, and expressed thanksgiving for the effort, saying “it takes a village” made up of partners such as churches, local businesses, United Way, state food bank, and more to pull off assistance across the three county region.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

