Speed limits are under review in Huntington Township to ensure that current restrictions along locally-owned roadways are practical.
Huntington supervisors noted at a recent meeting that some speed limits have remained 15 or 25 miles per hour for decades, without any adjustments.
“Rolling Road is 15 miles per hour – it is the same speed limit as when it was a dirt road,” said Supervisor Mark Leer, the township’s former roadmaster.
Leer said he’s tried to get speed limits changed over the past 24 months but the “ball was dropped.”
The township’s three-person board of supervisors recently instructed its staff to research previous meeting records, where township roadways were identified for a potential speed limit review. In most cases, the speed limit would be raised, not lowered.
Orchard View and Meadow View roads were cited as possibilities, in addition to Rolling Road.
Huntington Supervisor Chairman Paul Guise said while speed limits have been discussed in the past, the township’s previous engineer did not conduct a traffic study. Moving forward, a traffic study could be warranted in some situations.
Road work planned
Seven roadways in Huntington Township are getting a makeover as part of a $363,725 package that was recently authorized by municipal officials.
Supervisors voted unanimously May 11th to approve a $309,000 contract with Russell Standard of Fayetteville to perform tar and chip work along 6.2 miles of local thoroughfares.
Due to the high price – double what a similar endeavor cost last year – board members debated scaling back the work, but opted to move forward as planned. A component of the project includes a double application of materials, hence the high cost.
“We normally invest in our roads, so it’s not wasting money,” said Leer.
Roadways scheduled for the facelift include portions of White Oak Tree, Cloverdale, Meadow View, Cherry Hill, Labor Camp, Torway and Oxford roads. Work is expected to begin this summer.
In a separate vote, supervisors were unanimous in awarding a contract to Wilson Paving of Carlisle for $54,725 to apply a hot mix atop a small portion of Oxford Road. Huntington road crew members are also conducting base repairs, in conjunction with the resurfacing.
Paint job approved
The timeworn Huntington Township municipal complex is getting a fresh look.
Supervisors recently authorized a $14,500 contract to paint the exterior of the 750 Trolley Road facility near York Springs. Three proposals were received, with a bid from Jason Williams being the lowest.
“All the bids were the same for materials and description,” said Guise. “The difference was with labor.”
Township Secretary and Treasurer Patricia Davis said the project did not go through the normal bidding process because the work fell within the dollar range for phone quotes.
Surplus being sold
The township is selling surplus equipment on Municibid, an online marketplace for government auctions.
According to Guise, while there is no cost to utilize the service, the township still has to advertise the sale in the newspaper. The equipment must be listed as well.
Guise said the township is hoping to sell 15 items, including a pair of mowers and 14 rolls of snow fence, among other items.
Leer suggested placing language in the legal advertisement specifying that the township “has the right to accept or reject any bid.”
